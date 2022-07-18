Day 1 of the 2022 MLB draft saw Ole Miss signees Jackson Ferris (47th overall) and Roman Anthony (79th overall) come off the board.

Derek Diamond, Hayden Dunhurst and Dylan DeLucia were drafted in close success in the sixth round Monday.

Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and other Rebels could follow them in Monday’s action, comprising Rounds 3-10.

Stay tuned for live updates of Ole Miss’ day at the draft.

RHP Derek Diamond — Round 6, Pick No. 170, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitcher Derek Diamond was Ole Miss’ first draft pick of 2022.

Diamond was taken with the No. 170 overall pick in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The pick has a slot value of $311,400.

Diamond had an ERA of 6.89 and WHIP of 1.44 in 65 1/3 innings. He struck out 57 batters for the Rebels, who won the 2021 College World Series.

C Hayden Dunhurst — Round 6, Pick No. 175, Kansas City Royals

Catcher Hayden Dunhurst was taken not long after Diamond, going to the Kansas City Royals at No. 175.

Known for his defensive skill, Dunhurst hit .231 with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 2022.

The No. 175 pick comes with a slot bonus of $298,600.

RHP Dylan DeLucia — Round 6, Pick No. 181, Cleveland Guardians

And just six picks after Dunhurst, DeLucia became the third Rebel off the board.

The College World Series Most Outstanding Player went on a stellar late-season run for Ole Miss. DeLucia finished the year with a 3.68 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings.

Pick No. 181 has a $284,000 slot value.

RHP Brandon Johnson — Round 9, Pick No. 265, Kansas City Royals

The Royals doubled up on Ole Miss prospects Monday.

They took right-handed reliever Brandon Johnson with the 265th overall pick in the ninth round.

Johnson had a 4.32 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings for the Rebels. He got the final out of the 2022 CWS.

Pick No. 265 carries a slot value of $163,700.

1B Tim Elko — Round 10, Pick No. 311, Chicago White Sox

Ole Miss’ captain got his professional shot toward the end of Monday’s action.

First baseman Tim Elko was selected with the No. 311 overall pick in Round 10 by the White Sox. The pick has a slot value of $149,500.

Elko hit .300 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs for Ole Miss in 2022.

 

