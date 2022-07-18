Derek Diamond began the 2022 season as Ole Miss' Friday night starter. Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics featured Tim Elko headlines group of five Ole Miss players selected on day 2 of MLB Draft By Theo DeRosa Commercial Dispatch Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Facebook Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Day 1 of the 2022 MLB draft saw Ole Miss signees Jackson Ferris (47th overall) and Roman Anthony (79th overall) come off the board.Derek Diamond, Hayden Dunhurst and Dylan DeLucia were drafted in close success in the sixth round Monday.Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and other Rebels could follow them in Monday’s action, comprising Rounds 3-10.Stay tuned for live updates of Ole Miss’ day at the draft.RHP Derek Diamond — Round 6, Pick No. 170, Pittsburgh PiratesPitcher Derek Diamond was Ole Miss’ first draft pick of 2022.Diamond was taken with the No. 170 overall pick in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The pick has a slot value of $311,400.Diamond had an ERA of 6.89 and WHIP of 1.44 in 65 1/3 innings. He struck out 57 batters for the Rebels, who won the 2021 College World Series.C Hayden Dunhurst — Round 6, Pick No. 175, Kansas City RoyalsCatcher Hayden Dunhurst was taken not long after Diamond, going to the Kansas City Royals at No. 175.Known for his defensive skill, Dunhurst hit .231 with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 2022.The No. 175 pick comes with a slot bonus of $298,600.RHP Dylan DeLucia — Round 6, Pick No. 181, Cleveland Guardians Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans And just six picks after Dunhurst, DeLucia became the third Rebel off the board.The College World Series Most Outstanding Player went on a stellar late-season run for Ole Miss. DeLucia finished the year with a 3.68 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings.Pick No. 181 has a $284,000 slot value.RHP Brandon Johnson — Round 9, Pick No. 265, Kansas City RoyalsThe Royals doubled up on Ole Miss prospects Monday.They took right-handed reliever Brandon Johnson with the 265th overall pick in the ninth round.Johnson had a 4.32 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings for the Rebels. He got the final out of the 2022 CWS.Pick No. 265 carries a slot value of $163,700.1B Tim Elko — Round 10, Pick No. 311, Chicago White SoxOle Miss’ captain got his professional shot toward the end of Monday’s action.First baseman Tim Elko was selected with the No. 311 overall pick in Round 10 by the White Sox. The pick has a slot value of $149,500.Elko hit .300 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs for Ole Miss in 2022. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kansas City Royals Chicago White Sox Derek Diamond Baseball Sport Tim Elko Ole Miss Dylan Delucia Pittsburgh Pirates Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters