Despite two home runs and four hits overall from senior first baseman Tim Elko, No. 25 Ole Miss was unable to hold off South Carolina Friday night in a 4-2 loss, evening up their weekend series.
Elko now has an SEC-leading 15 home runs this season and 37 in his career, tying him for fifth in program history. He finished 4 for 4 on the day and had all but two of the Rebels’ hits in the game.
Elko gave the Rebels (21-13, 5-9 SEC) a lead in the top of the first with a solo home run. The Gamecocks seized control in the third on a two-out, three-run shot from South Carolina’s (17-17, 5-9) Josiah Sightler off junior Derek Diamond that initially looked a routine flyball. South Carolina scored another run on a wild pitch in the fourth. Elko’s second long ball came in the top of the sixth, another solo home run to lead off the inning.
Diamond went 5 1-3 solid innings, gave up four earned runs and struck out four batters. The only extra-base hit he surrendered was the third-inning home run. Freshman Riley Maddox pitched 2 2-3 innings in relief and did not allow a base runner.
“Wind blowing out pretty strong to left field, when (Sightler) hit it, we thought it was going to be a flyball, but it got out. Both teams play on the same field, so, just not trying to sound sour grapes, but yes, the short answer to your question was yeah, we thought he was off the field (in the third),” coach Mike Bianco said. “I thought he (Diamond) was terrific. I thought he pitched really well.”
Gamecocks starter Noah Hall was stellar, going 7 2-3 innings with two earned runs. He struck out five batters and did not issue a walk.
“Really, really good fastball, 92 to 94 … And then just a really good changeup that he mixed,” Bianco said. ”Most people’s secondary pitch is a curve or a slider, and his (Hall’s) is a changeup. And that’s why he can be so tough against the left-handed hitters. They just don’t pick it up.”
The series finale between Ole Miss and South Carolina will be played Saturday. First pitch has been moved from noon to 2 p.m. Junior Jack Washburn will get the start for the Rebels.