The last team selected into the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament field is one of the last 16 standing, all of its lofty dreams still intact.
Senior first baseman Tim Elko and junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier continued their torrid hitting for the third-seeded Rebels against No. 2 seed Arizona on Monday afternoon, with the former hitting three home runs and the latter hitting his second home run of the regional.
Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman ultimately played the part of hero, hitting a dagger grand slam in the fifth inning to put Ole Miss up for good in a 22-6 Coral Gables regional final victory. Ole Miss hit a total of five home runs Monday. Its 22 runs scored are the most for the Rebels in program history.
Elko hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his storied career, and he now has 22 for the season, the most in a season in program history. Monday’s game was delayed more than four hours due to storms in Miami.
With the win, Ole Miss (35-22) finishes the regional round with a 3-0 record and advances to the super regional for the third-straight season, where the Rebels will face No. 1 seed Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. It is also the first time Ole Miss has won a regional on the road. After a midseason scuffle that saw them drop out of the NCAA tournament discussion completely, the Rebels have won 10 of their last 13 games overall.
The Rebels took down Arizona in an opening game that was delayed a day due to storms, took down host and No. 6 national seed Miami the next day before putting the final nail in the Wildcats’ coffin Monday in a rematch of last season’s Tucson super regional.
Already leading 10-5, Ole Miss scored eight runs in the sixth inning to put the icing on the cake, which included two-run doubles from Chatagnier, sophomore right fielder Calvin Harris and senior centerfielder Justin Bench. Elko and Chatagnier finish the regional with six and five extra-base hits apiece, respectively. Chatagnier drove in nine runs over the three games.
While the final result was lopsided, the teams were locked in a tight battle early. Ole Miss took leads twice in the first four innings, and Arizona came back and tied it each time.
Elko gave the Rebels a lead in the first inning off Arizona’s Chandler Murphy , smashing an opposite field home run. But the Wildcats (39-25) clawed back almost immediately, tying the game in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run from Tanner O’Tremba off junior Derek Diamond.
Chatagnier, the hero from Friday’s opener against these same Wildcats, hit a two-run home run in the second to put Ole Miss ahead 4-2. The Rebels knocked Murphy out with one out in the second. After a home run from Arizona’s Blake Paugh made it 4-3, Elko hit a solo moonshot in the third to give the Rebels more breathing room.
Paugh worked his magic again in the fourth inning, though, tying things up at five with his second home run of the game. That ended Diamond’s outing and brought in sophomore Jack Dougherty, who pitched 2 1-3 scoreless innings .
The Rebels loaded the bases in the fifth, bringing senior leftfielder Kevin Graham to the plate. Graham beat out an infield single that was originally ruled out to drive in senior third baseman Garrett Wood and put Ole Miss up 6-5. Alderman then hit his grand slam to blow the game open.
Arizona had a chance to make things interesting in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases on Dougherty. On a 3-2 count, Wildcats first baseman Tommy Splaine hit a slow grounder to Gonzalez, who bare-handed the ball and threw out Splaine to end the inning with no damage done.
The Rebels poured it on in the sixth and Elko made history in the seventh, hitting his third home run of the day.