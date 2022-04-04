Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
After scoring a combined four runs and amassing nine total hits in the first two games against the Wildcats, Ole Miss’ offense exploded in Sunday’s series-clinching win. In their 10-1 victory, the Rebels had 13 hits, hit three home runs and once again looked like a well-oiled machine.
Beyond that, however, was the fact Ole Miss hitters made Kentucky pitching work for every out. Seven Wildcats pitchers made a whopping 196 pitches Sunday afternoon. In comparison, Kentucky used just two pitchers in Game 2 (124 total pitches) and four pitchers in the opener (143 total pitches).
Ole Miss walked just six times over the first two games of the series; batters walked nine times in the series finale. When the Rebels remain patient, good things happen.
“We have to have those competitive, tough at-bats that sometimes don’t show up in the box score. But you’re running at pitches out, you’re getting walks, you’re making the pitcher work,” Bianco said. “It’s very subjective. There’s not necessarily a stat for that. But that’s what we do really well, and we kind of got away from it. And so I thought today (Sunday) we were more like ourselves in that approach.”
Ole Miss will try to keep its good offensive feeling going Tuesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl against No. 18 Southern Miss. First pitch is 6 p.m.
The Golden Eagles boast one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball, with a cumulative 2.95 ERA (fifth nationally). Southern Miss has three different starters with ERAs of 2.61 or lower.