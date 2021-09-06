ATLANTA – After an offseason of talking the talk, the Ole Miss defense did more than walk the walk when it finally took the field for the start of the 2021 campaign.
The Rebels smothered Louisville Monday night in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, allowing just 107 total first-half yards, with just 26 coming through the air en route to a 26-0 halftime lead.
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral started his potential Heisman Trophy campaign on the right foot, throwing for 381 yards and a touchdown, as Ole Miss cruised past the Cardinals 43-24 in front of an announced crowd of 30,709 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The 26 passing yards allowed by Ole Miss in the first half were the fewest since a 2016 matchup against Wofford. It was also the first first-half shutout for Ole Miss since a 2016 game against Georgia.
The Rebels had two big fourth-down stops and forced two turnovers Monday night, including a fumbled option pitch from junior quarterback Malik Cunningham on fourth down. Ole Miss, meanwhile, did not commit a turnover.
"It is pretty good to come out and show people what we have," junior safety A.J. Finley said. "Still some improvements we need to do, but good to show what we have."
When offseason conversations weren’t focused on the Rebels defense this spring and summer, it centered around filling the void at wide receiver following the departure of Elijah Moore.
That question has been seemingly answered in part, too.
Senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond caught nine passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, including a highlight-reel catch down the sideline he caught on the very tip of his fingers.
Ole Miss got off to a hot start in Atlanta, scoring a touchdown on the first offensive possession of the night. Corral was 4 of 5 for 80 yards on the opening series, which was capped off by a short touchdown run from junior Jerrion Ealy.
The offense largely had its way from there, moving up and down the field with relative ease. Corral threw for 252 yards in the first half.
As much as the story tends to revolve around offense in Oxford these days, it was the defense that made the most important plays of the night.
Louisville’s Malik Cunningham was flustered from start to finish, racking up the majority of his 191 passing yards when the game’s outcome was no longer in question.
The Ole Miss defense hit hard through the final whistle, and that physicality found itself manifesting on the offensive side as well.
In the second quarter, Corral ran the ball up the middle on a fourth-down try and was hit hard by a Louisville defender on what was ruled as targeting.
Corral went out for a grand total of one play, came back in and eventually capped off the drive with a 6-yard keeper.
"I've said it all along, I think the guy is really special," Kiffin said. "If he plays like this, (he's) going to make a lot of money, be in the Top-10 picks."
That tough-nosed mentality was best exemplified by junior running back Snoop Conner, who put the final nail in the coffin early in the fourth quarter.
Conner took a carry down the right side and bulldozed through Louisville cornerback Chandler Jones in front of the goal line for an 11-yard score that brought Ole Miss fans to their feet.
Conner carried the ball eight times for 60 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the game.
Ole Miss finished the game with 542 yards of total offense.