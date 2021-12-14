OXFORD — There are currently 14 verbal commits in Ole Miss’ 2021 signing class. But the biggest question still remaining is how the transfer portal is going to make its mark.
The Rebels have four four-star commitments (according to 247Sports) in their class, headlined by Germantown defensive tackle Zxavian Harris. Harris is the 175th overall player in the class and, at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, he already looks the part of an early contributor.
»MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Meet Ole Miss commit Zxavian Harris
The breakdown of Ole Miss’ commitments is: one running back, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, three wide receivers, three defensive backs and three offensive lineman.
Ole Miss has the No. 32 class in the nation in 247Sports rankings, but is 13th of 14 teams in the SEC, ahead of only Florida and behind Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Rebels had the No. 17 class nationally last year and sixth-best in the SEC.
The Rebels will lose a few key pieces in offseason, including redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, senior defensive end Sam Williams, and senior wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond. There is still talent on the roster, though, and the transfer portal has been frequently mentioned as a potential place for the Rebels to fill in the holes.
Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel was reportedly on-campus in recent weeks, as was Incarnate Word star Cameron Ward, according to 247Sports. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler has been mentioned as a potential Ole Miss target as well.
LSU receiver Deion Smith, who is from Mississippi, entered the portal and visited Ole Miss over the weekend, according to On3Sports. The freshman caught 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in 2021.
What the current Ole Miss recruiting lacks in gaudy star power could be made up for in full via transfer portal. How that ultimately takes shape could make all the difference come the 2022 season.
Verbal commits
Jacarius Clayton: Defensive line, 6-6 1/2, 275, three-star (247Sports), Tupelo/Tupelo, MS
Nick Cull: Cornerback, 5-11, 175, four-star (247Sports), Seminole County/Donalsonville, GA
Preston Cushman: Offensive tackle, 6-5, 285, three-star (247Sports), Calvary Christian/Clearwater, FL.
Jeremiah Dillon: Receiver, 6-2, 180, three-star (247Sports), Tylertown/Tylertown, MS
Timi Gagophien: Offensive tackle, 6-6, 325, three-star (247Sports), Alief Hastings/Houston, Texas
Taylor Groves: Safety, 6-2, 182, four-star (247Sports), East Robertson/Cross Plains, TN
Zxavian Harris: Defensive line, 6-8, 335, four-star (247Sports), Germantown/Madison, MS
Kyirin Heath: Tight end, 6-4, 232, three-star (247Sports), Mansfield Legacy/Mansfield, TX
Reginald Hughes: Linebacker, 6-2, 230, three-star (247Sports), Northeast Mississippi CC
Bryson Hurst: Offensive tackle, 6-6, 320, four-star (247Sports), Gautier/Gautier,MS
Quinshon Judkins: Running back, 5-11, 200, three-star (247Sports), Pike Road/Pike Road, AL
Larry Simmons: Receiver, 6-2, 175, three-star (247Sports), Moss Point/Moss Point, MS
Jarell Stinson: Cornerback, 5-10, 160, three-star (247Sports), Opelika/Opelika, AL
Jaylon White: Linebacker, 6-3, 201, three-star (247Sports), Parkview Magnet/Little Rock, AR