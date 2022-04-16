OXFORD – Ulysses Bentley IV knows there is a lot of competition in the running back room he just walked into. And that isn’t a bad thing.
The redshirt junior transfer from SMU ran for 1,523 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Mustangs. Bentley – a Houston, Texas, native – entered the transfer portal on March 15 and committed to Ole Miss on March 16. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference in 2020 as a redshirt freshman after leading the conference in rushing yards.
The Rebels lost their top three running backs from a season ago. The trio of Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. ran for a combined 1,968 yards in 2021. Ole Miss used the transfer portal to its advantage, adding fellow Houstonian Zach Evans, who was a five-star recruit before thriving at TCU.
Bentley and Evans “kind of grew up together,” Bentley said. Choosing to attend the same school as Evans — who committed in early January — wasn’t one he made thinking about fighting for carries. It was a choice he made based on the opportunity to win a lot of games.
The competition in the running back room between backs like him, Evans, freshman Quinshon Judkins and junior Kentrel Bullock is “top-notch,” according to Bentley.
“I don't look at it like that," Bentley said. "I know we’re all going to get an opportunity to play, help the team get a championship."
Bentley believes he and Evans solidly complement each other. At 215 pounds, Evans is a bruiser, Bentley said, while he fancies himself a speedy option. He is also a pass catcher, having caught 40 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the last two years. Bentley also averaged just under 28 yards per kick return in 2021.
“Zach pretty much got that power style,” Bentley said. “I’m really just elusive, finesse back, just get to the hole, run pretty fast.”
Practice notes and observations from Saturday’s practice
Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer threw a long touchdown pass to freshman J.J. Henry, who did most of the work after finding himself open by a sizable margin. The scrimmage portions of practice were largely dominated by the defense, with both Altmyer and USC transfer Jaxson Dart committing a few turnovers.
One of the standouts was sophomore cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove, who broke up a perfectly thrown ball from Dart and also intercepted a pass.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tywone Malone is currently playing baseball but hasn’t traveled for the majority of road games. He was suited up for Saturday’s practice.