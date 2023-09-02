OXFORD — Ole Miss senior wide receiver Tre Harris caught three touchdowns in the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds of game action Saturday against Mercer and caught a program single-game record four touchdowns as No. 22 Ole Miss cruised past the Bears 73-7 in its season opener at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Junior Jaxson Dart started the game at quarterback and completed his first 11 passes of the afternoon and finished 18 of 23 for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He got the start over Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, who transferred to Ole Miss in the offseason. Sanders entered the game with about eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and went 8 of 14 for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rebels (1-0) scored their first touchdown of the season in less than a minute, capping off a 55-second drive with a 38-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception from Harris. Harris, playing in his first game with Ole Miss after transferring from Louisiana Tech in the offseason, caught touchdowns on the Rebels’ first three drives and finished with 133 yards and four touchdowns.
Ole Miss scored touchdowns on each of its first four drives of the afternoon and had 407 total yards of offense in the first half.
Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins scored two first-half touchdowns and had 60 rushing yards in the game. Senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins had 101 receiving yards in the first half, 111 yards overall and returned a third-quarter punt 69 yards for a touchdown. It was Watkins’ first-career punt return touchdown and the first for Ole Miss since 2013.
Mercer (1-1) scored a touchdown on its first offensive play of the day, a 75-yard touchdown run right through the heart of the Rebels’ defense by quarter Carter Peevy. The Bears had negative-two yards rushing the rest of the first half, however, and finished the half with 162 total yards. Mercer had 235 yards of offense overall.
Ole Miss plays at Tulane next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.