OXFORD — Ole Miss senior wide receiver Tre Harris caught three touchdowns in the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds of game action Saturday against Mercer and caught a program single-game record four touchdowns as No. 22 Ole Miss cruised past the Bears 73-7 in its season opener at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you