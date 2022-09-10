OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore tight end Michael Trigg was almost at a loss for words when trying to describe senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo’s one-handed catch in the third quarter against Central Arkansas.
Mingo’s second of two highlight-reel catches came on a 51-yard bomb from sophomore Jaxson Dart, who threw an arcing deep ball that Mingo corralled in with his left arm.
“(It) kind of made my body shake a little bit when he caught it,” Trigg said with a grin. “… That was insane to me.”
Dart was also in awe of the play when he eventually saw it.
“Honestly I didn’t see it when I was on the field. I saw that it was a contested catch. There was some offensive line and defensive line guys in my way, so I couldn’t really see it. And then when they showed the Play of the Game, I saw it and was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I couldn’t believe he just snagged that with one hand, which is pretty sick. He’s just, he’s a stud. And he’s going to continue making huge plays like that.”
Defense and special teams shine
Ole Miss forced three turnovers on special teams Saturday, including one scoop-and-score touchdown from former Auburn sophomore defensive back Ladarius Tennison. Special teams set the tone in a 28-point first quarter, as two of those turnovers occurred in the game’s first few minutes.
“I knew I had green grass, Tennison said. “I waited for the guy to try to push the kicker out of the way so I just knew to scoop and score.”
For the second week in a row, Ole Miss was stellar defensively, as the starters did not allow any points against Central Arkansas and surrendered just 233 total yards, including just 131 through the air.
“Just playing our scheme, just playing our techniques and just being prepared,” Tennison said.
Key Number: 23
Central Arkansas amassed just 23 yards of offensive in the first quarter as the Rebels surged ahead 28-0.
Next Game
The Rebels face Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
Quotable
“I just give a huge shoutout to my teammates of just, their support and all that stuff. Our camaraderie is getting stronger and stronger, and everybody’s growing together. And I think that today, it was a big step for us and just showed we look after each other … there’s times when people are going through different situations, we have each other’s back.” — Quarterback Jaxson Dart
“Every time I run one of them plays, I’m running full speed from this day forward. I hate getting tackled at the one.” — Tight end Michael Trigg, on getting knocked out at the 1-yard-line.
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss has won its last 11 home games, the last loss coming in 2020 against Auburn … The Rebels have held their last seven opponents to 21 points or less … Ole Miss had 26 first downs compared to just 12 for the Bears … The Rebels were 7 of 8 in the red zone.
