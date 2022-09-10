djr-2022-09-11-sport-mingo-twp1

Jonathan Mingo had a big day against UCA with a couple of acrobatic catches.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore tight end Michael Trigg was almost at a loss for words when trying to describe senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo’s one-handed catch in the third quarter against Central Arkansas.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

