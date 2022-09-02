djr-2022-09-04-sport-troy-brown-twp1

Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown shows his excitement after a tackle against Troy as the Rebels jumped out to a 21-3 lead over Troy Saturday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

OXFORD — Ole Miss senior linebacker Troy Brown knows outsiders thought the Rebels’ linebacker corps was going to potentially be the weak link on an otherwise stout, deep defense.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus