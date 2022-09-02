OXFORD — Ole Miss senior linebacker Troy Brown knows outsiders thought the Rebels’ linebacker corps was going to potentially be the weak link on an otherwise stout, deep defense.
He and junior Khari Coleman did their best to dispel any such doubt on Saturday.
Brown and Coleman — first-year transfers from Central Michigan and TCU, respectively, combined for 19 tackles in No. 21 Ole Miss’ 28-10 season opener against Troy.
The Trojans were unable to get anything going on the ground, rushing for just 60 yards.
“Going into the season, everybody thinks that the linebacker group was the question mark. So we just wanted to go out and play physical, play what we’ve been taught every single down. Just get to the ball and play hard.”
Coleman became just the third Ole Miss player since 1999 to rack up five or more tackles for loss in a game. He finished with eight total tackles, including five for loss, and two sacks.
“His first possession of the game, he literally came in here on his own, got a three-and-out. It just shows the talent that we have back there at linebacker,” Brown said. “He did a good job of showing his attributes and doing what he does best.”
Kiffin unhappy with second-half offense
While Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was largely praiseful of sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart’s first start with the Rebels, he was not thrilled with some of his play in the second half.
Ole Miss played clean football the first 30 minutes of the afternoon but committed three turnovers in the second half — a Dart interception, a fumble from junior running back Zach Evans and a fumbled snap attempt to sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer.
After putting up 268 yards of offense in the first half, the Rebels put up 165 yards in the second. The Rebels were 7 of 9 on third down in the first half but just 2 for 5 in the second.
“Offensively, the second half was miserable. Three turnovers, including a snap on the ground. So, that’s just really disappointing. Obviously, we have a high standard of how we expect to play around here. The goal is to get to 1-0, but we need to improve a lot.”
Kiffin did look at the imperfect win with a glass-half-full perspective, though: The Rebels won and have some things to work on.
“We’ll turn it into a positive over the next 24 hours, because sometimes when you play great in the first game, then they don’t listen to you and think that we’ve got everything figured out. So, as much as it’s painful to watch, it’s good sometimes, so we have their attention. And we have to improve. We have to do better.”
Key Number: Six
Ole Miss essentially did whatever it wanted running the ball against Troy, putting up 266 yards on 44 carries. That’s an average of six yards per carry.
Next Game
The Rebels host Central Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Quotable
“I think it’s helpful because, our coach always tells us every day, ‘Mow your own lawn.’ … Me personally, I’m going to say ‘run that ball.’ We don’t need to throw it. Like I said, it’s a loaded backfield, I come out with 200, Quinshon (Judkins) 200, (Bentley) 200, Kentrel (Bullock) 200. I mean, that’s a perfect world for me. I don’t need a quarterback.” — Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, on how uncertainty at quarterback impacts the offense.
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss is 94-29-5 in season openers all-time … Redshirt freshman left tackle Jayden Williams started his first game … Sophomore safety Tysheem Johnson had a career-high 12 tackles … Ole Miss has won its last 10 games at home … The Rebels scored touchdowns on all four of its red zone possessions.
