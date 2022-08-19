Central Michigan linebackers Troy Brown (8) and Troy Hairston (45) react after Brown's targeting foul during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
OXFORD — Consider Chance Campbell the model template for the impact a transfer can have in just one year on campus.
Campbell transferred from Maryland prior to the 2021 campaign and ended up being one Ole Miss’ stalwarts up the middle, leading the Rebels with 109 total tackles, including 12.5 for loss. Campbell was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a major key behind Ole Miss taking a major defensive jump, surrendering two touchdowns per game less than it did in 2020.
Former Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown — a three-time all MAC selection in his Chippewas careers — wants to make the same difference Campbell did. Brown transferred to Ole Miss in the offseason and figures to play a key role in the linebacker rotation for the Rebels in 2022.
“I watched a lot of film on Chance. When I came here, a lot of guys … (were) very proud of his character and the way he practiced,” Brown said. “So I just try to bring some of those characteristics, to have everybody buy into me just like I’m buying into them, so they can trust in me like they did him last year. So, I’m trying to do some of the same things.”
Brown finished his Central Michigan career with 215 tackles (31.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. He also added five interceptions.
While Brown didn’t see SEC speed in practice every single day, he has played against his share of elite athletes — during his Central Michigan career, his teams played Miami, Wisconsin, Missouri and LSU. The MAC wasn’t necessarily filled with SEC-caliber athletes, but he’s not going to be surprised when he gets into games against conference foes.
He also noted that going against top athletes in practice ensures you are always on top of your game.
“I did play in the MAC, but I had the chance to play (fast teams),” Brown said. “So, the tempo, I kind of got a chance to see it, but not in practice every day. So, now seeing that type of tempo in practice every day just has you on your horse and on your Ps and Qs, to where you can get beat, like, almost every play.
“You definitely have to be locked in.”
Lane Kiffin remembers Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss linebacker and tight end Luke Knox died earlier this week, according to Florida International and FIU coach Mike MacIntyre. The 22-year old Knox spent four years at Ole Miss before transferring to the Panthers’ program in the offseason.
Kiffin coached Knox for two seasons and described the Brentwood, Tennessee native as someone who had a bigger impact on others than he likely knew.
“Really neat kid. Got to spend a lot of one-on-one time with him. I’m fortunate for that. Sometimes, you don’t, because you’ve got so many players, (I) just happened to with him,” Kiffin said. “Very unfortunate. Thoughts and prayers are to the family and friends which, we’re in the midst of a lot of that right here, even non-players that were close to him, office workers, equipment people.
“He impacted a lot of people, probably more than he imagined. And you can see that by the reaction from so many people hurt.”
