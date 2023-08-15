Bills Ravens Football

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

 Nick Wass - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

OXFORD — In a statement issued to TMZ by attorney Martin Singer, Sean A. Tuohy and his wife Leigh Anne say they were "upfront" with former Ole Miss star Michael Oher about the conservatorship he signed when he was 18.

michael.katz@djournal.com

