FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.
OXFORD — In a statement issued to TMZ by attorney Martin Singer, Sean A. Tuohy and his wife Leigh Anne say they were "upfront" with former Ole Miss star Michael Oher about the conservatorship he signed when he was 18.
The statement also alleges that Oher threatened to “plant a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million” and that Oher “has actually attempted to run this play several times before.”
Oher filed a petition in Shelby County Probate Court Monday claiming that he discovered after February of this year the conservatorship papers he signed were not equivalent to adoption papers he was under the impression he was signing.
Oher is asking for “all sums of money … which should have been paid over … plus interest from the time of receipt of such sums of money ” to him since the conservatorship began. The petition also asks for compensatory and punitive damages from the Tuohys from money made from his likeness over the years, mainly from the movie “The Blind Side.”
The petition claims that Oher was not informed by the Tuohys that they would have “ultimate control of all his contracts." The suit claims Oher learned in February 2023 that the conservatorship did not legally make him a member of the Tuohy family.
A conservatorship is in place “to manage a person’s affairs who is unable to handle them due to their mental capacity, age, or physical disability,” according to Cornell Law School.
“Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd. The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous,” Singer’s statement reads. “Through hard work and good fortune, Sean and Leigh Anne have made an extraordinary amount of money in the restaurant business. The notion that a couple worth hundreds of millions of dollars would connive to withhold a few thousand dollars in prof participation payments from anyone — let alone from someone they loved as a son — defies belief.”
The statement also claims that Oher was given “an equal cut of every penny received from ‘The Blind Side’” and that he “recently started to threaten (the Tuohys) about what he would do unless they paid him an eight-figure windfall.” It also claims the Tuohys did not receive any money from the conservatorship.
“The Tuohys will always care deeply for Mr. Oher. They are heartbroken over these events,” the statement reads. “They desperately hope that he comes to regret his recent decisions, makes different choices in the future and the they someday can be reconciled with him. In the meantime, however, they will not hesitate to defend their good names, stand up to this shakedown and defeat this offensive lawsuit.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.