OXFORD — On a night when he said he didn’t have complete feel for all four of his pitches, Ole Miss true freshman pitcher and Tupelo native Hunter Elliott sure seemed to be in total control.
Elliott made his first career start for No. 2 Ole Miss baseball Tuesday night, pitching four innings and racking up nine strikeouts in a 10-2 win for the Rebels (7-0) in the first game of a two-game, midweek series.
Elliott struck out the first Warhawks (1-5) batter he faced, and the first seven batters retired all came via strikeout. The lefty gave up a run in the first inning but was almost unhittable from there, giving up just three hits overall and two earned runs. As a pitching staff, the Rebels struck out 17 Warhawks batters on the night.
“A good bit of my family’s here. You have a little bit of nerves early,” Elliott said. “But after the first few pitches, you settle in and you have to lock it in and attack hitters.”
Senior designated hitter Ben Van Cleve tied the game with a bases loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second. ULM walked in the go-ahead run, but the Rebels failed to score any more runs after senior second baseman Justin Bench grounded into an inning-ending double play.
The Rebels tacked on two more runs in the fourth and another on a home run from sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants that just cleared the right field wall. He led the Rebels with three RBIs.
The Rebels scored three runs in the eighth inning, including two on bases loaded walks.
“I really didn’t (know I hit it out),” McCants said with a smile. “I was hoping it hit off the wall or something, because I was sprinting, trying to get a double or a triple or something. But I was happy it went over the fence.”
But the story of the night was Elliott, who had appeared in two prior games in a relief role, which he said helped with his comfort level coming into the start. He made 72 pitches, walked just one of the 15 batters he faced and was credited with the win. Fellow freshman Riley Maddox, junior Matt Parenteau and sophomore Jack Dougherty pitched the remainder of the game once Elliott was pulled in the fifth. Dougherty struck out seven batters in three innings and picked up the save.
“(Elliott) was terrific. I’ve said it a couple times about him, nothing that I think that we didn’t expect, and I don’t mean that as a slight. I mean, he was terrific,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He pitched it as well as he could tonight.”
Ole Miss will finish its series with the Warhawks Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
OXFORD — No. 2 Ole Miss is will try to keep its perfect start to the 2022 season with Louisiana-Monroe in town. Tupelo's own Hunter Elliott will make the start for the Rebels.
Pregame:
Here is the lineup for today:
2B Justin Bench
SS Jacob Gonzalez
LF Kevin Graham
1B Tim Elko
CF T.J. McCants
RF Hayden Leatherwood
DH Ben Van Cleve
C Calvin Harris
3B Reagan Burford
First inning:
Elliott struck out the side in the first inning but surrendered a run on a single up the middle to give the Warhawks a 1-0 lead. Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit a double to the wall in the bottom half of the inning but was caught at third base trying to stretch it into a triple. The Rebels trail 1-0 headed into the second.
Second inning:
Elliott struck out the side again, bringing his total to six strikeouts through two innings. Ole Miss loaded the bases and tied the game with a sacrifice fly from senior designated hitter Ben Van Cleve and took the lead on a bases loaded walk. The Rebels lead 2-1 heading to the third.
Third inning:
Elliott gave up his second hit of the game but got out of the inning when sophomore catcher Calvin Harris threw a baserunner out trying to steal second. Sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants drove in another run in the bottom of the inning, putting the Rebels upon 3-1.
Fourth inning:
Elliot is up to nine strikeouts in four innings. The Rebels tacked on two more runs, one on a sacrifice fly and the other on a grounder from senior second baseman Justin Bench that forced an error. Rebels lead 5-1 heading into the fifth.
Fifth inning:
Elliott was lifted for fellow freshman Riley Maddox after surrendering a single to start the fifth.The runner wound up scoring on a fielder's choice, and Ole Miss leads 5-2. McCants hit a solo home run that just cleared the wall to make it 6-2.
Sixth inning:
A ULM runner made it to third, but Maddox was able to strike out the last batter of the inning to keep the score intact. The Rebels were unable to plate any runs. It's still a 6-2 Ole Miss lead.
Seventh inning:
The Rebels tacked on another run and lead 7-2 heading into the eighth.
Eighth inning:
Gonzalez and senior outfielder Kevin Graham drew bases loaded walks to make it 9-2. The Rebels added another run on a groundout from senior first baseman Tim Elko.