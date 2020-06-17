Tupelo High School’s top three returning pitchers are all SEC baseball commits.
Rising junior Mason Morris announced Tuesday that he has committed to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-4 right-hander had a 3-0 record with a 1.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in Tupelo’s pandemic-shortened season.
He also batted .556 with 11 RBI in eight games.
Teammate Hunter Elliott is an Ole Miss commit as well. He was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA as a junior.
McClain Ray is a Mississippi State commit. The rising junior was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA.
Morris, Elliott and Ray anchored a pitching staff that had a 0.67 ERA as the Golden Wave went 11-1.