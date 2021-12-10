Call it a homecoming for Ole Miss senior guard Tye Fagan.
The Logtown, Georgia, native played his first three seasons of college basketball at Georgia and transferred to Ole Miss in the offseason. He started 25 games for the Bulldogs last year, averaging 9.2 points per game. He’s started one game for the Rebels (6-2) and is averaging seven points and four rebounds per game.
Having had a week off since their last game, a 67-63 upset over then-No. 18 Memphis, Fagan and the Rebels are headed to Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. There, Ole Miss will play Western Kentucky (5-4).
Fagan’s high school, Upson-Lee, is about 75 miles from Atlanta. He said he’s had this game circled on the calendar since the schedule was released. To Fagan is going to have a packed section of family and friends at Saturday night’s game might be an understatement.
And they’re not taking family seating. No, they’re buying their way courtside.
“They bought their own family seats. Like, my whole family’s going to be near the floor,” Fagan said. “It’s like 13 people.”
Ole Miss is riding a three-game winning streak and playing some of its best basketball of the early season. It will have been a week since the Rebels played last, however, and the team’s players took their semester finals this week.
Still, the opportunity to continue riding momentum is clearly laid out.
“You have to do it through practice, and sometimes players don’t understand that,” coach Kermit Davis said. “You don’t just turn it back on. You have good, crisp physical practices. … When you have a week off like that, I’m sure it’s like football with an off-week. Practices are critical for guys to keep making progress, and coming in with a good spirit and a good energy, and we’ve done that for the most part.”
Fagan has never played at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, though he has “dreamed of it.” His first goal this weekend is to, of course, come away with the Rebels’ seventh win of the season. But he’d be lying if he said there wasn’t a little more to this road trip.
“I have a little something extra with me. I want to make them proud. I want to play well. But most of all, we’re definitely going in to get another win and add to our belt and continue to improve as a team.”