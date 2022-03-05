No. 2 Ole Miss suffered its first loss of the season Saturday falling 1-0 at Central Florida.

The Rebels (9-1) had not been held below nine runs going into the series. They won Friday’s opener 8-7.

The scene was different in Game 2 as UCF pitching controlled the Rebels and didn’t just do it for nine innings.

It was the 12th inning when UCF’s Riley Walsh delivered the walk-off hit up the middle to secure the win as the Knights evened the series.

Game 3 is Sunday morning at 11.

Tupelo freshman Hunter Elliott, after throwing 1 2-3 scoreless innings, walked the first two batters he faced in the 12th before giving way to Mitch Murrell.

The Knights began the series with a team earned run average of 1.00 but also had a strength-of-schedule rating of 219 according to WarrenNolan.com.

Their pitching looked legit in Game 2 as right-handers Connor Staine and Chase Centala kept the Rebels off the board.

Staine went seven innings allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out 10.

The Rebels didn’t get their first hit off Centala until his third inning of work.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, was able to match the Knights on the mound as lefty transfer John Gaddis scattered four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Freshman Mason Nichols threw a scoreless 2 1/3 innings before Elliott entered the game.

