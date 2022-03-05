Mike Bianco's Ole Miss Rebels suffered their first loss of the season Saturday at UCF. Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics UCF outlast Ole Miss in pitchers' duel to even series By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Mar 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No. 2 Ole Miss suffered its first loss of the season Saturday falling 1-0 at Central Florida.The Rebels (9-1) had not been held below nine runs going into the series. They won Friday’s opener 8-7.The scene was different in Game 2 as UCF pitching controlled the Rebels and didn’t just do it for nine innings. Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans It was the 12th inning when UCF’s Riley Walsh delivered the walk-off hit up the middle to secure the win as the Knights evened the series.Game 3 is Sunday morning at 11.Tupelo freshman Hunter Elliott, after throwing 1 2-3 scoreless innings, walked the first two batters he faced in the 12th before giving way to Mitch Murrell.The Knights began the series with a team earned run average of 1.00 but also had a strength-of-schedule rating of 219 according to WarrenNolan.com.Their pitching looked legit in Game 2 as right-handers Connor Staine and Chase Centala kept the Rebels off the board.Staine went seven innings allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out 10.The Rebels didn’t get their first hit off Centala until his third inning of work.Ole Miss, meanwhile, was able to match the Knights on the mound as lefty transfer John Gaddis scattered four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over seven innings.Freshman Mason Nichols threw a scoreless 2 1/3 innings before Elliott entered the game. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Hunter Elliott Baseball Sport Innings Ucf Rebel Connor Staine Inning Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters