The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team — managed by Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco and featuring Rebels shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and pitcher Hunter Elliott — fell in Thursday’s semifinals of the Honkbalweek Haarlem international tournament in the Netherlands to Curacao 3-2 in 10 innings.
With the loss, USA Baseball (3-3 overall) will play in Friday’s bronze medal game against the loser of the Netherlands-Japan matchup.
Gonzalez was 0 for 4 in Thursday’s semifinal but leads the team with four RBIs in the tournament and is tied for third with four hits. He hit a home run and drove in three runs against the Netherlands in a 10-0 win Tuesday.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Elliott, who started the clinching game of the College World Series championship final against Oklahoma, has appeared in one game at Honkbalweek, a start against Italy. He went 2 2-3 innings with no earned runs, five strikeouts and three walks. USA Baseball won that game 9-0.
USA Baseball fell to Japan in its first game of the tournament 1-0 and defeated the Netherlands by scoring eight runs in the sixth inning to force a run-rule.
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team consists of premier non-draft eligible college baseball players from around the country.