Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and Collegiate Team USA will play for a bronze medal in The Netherlands.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team — managed by Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco and featuring Rebels shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and pitcher Hunter Elliott — fell in Thursday’s semifinals of the Honkbalweek Haarlem international tournament in the Netherlands to Curacao 3-2 in 10 innings.

With the loss, USA Baseball (3-3 overall) will play in Friday’s bronze medal game against the loser of the Netherlands-Japan matchup.

Gonzalez was 0 for 4 in Thursday’s semifinal but leads the team with four RBIs in the tournament and is tied for third with four hits. He hit a home run and drove in three runs against the Netherlands in a 10-0 win Tuesday.

Elliott, who started the clinching game of the College World Series championship final against Oklahoma, has appeared in one game at Honkbalweek, a start against Italy. He went 2 2-3 innings with no earned runs, five strikeouts and three walks. USA Baseball won that game 9-0.

USA Baseball fell to Japan in its first game of the tournament 1-0 and defeated the Netherlands by scoring eight runs in the sixth inning to force a run-rule.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team consists of premier non-draft eligible college baseball players from around the country. 

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

