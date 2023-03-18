Vanderbilt catcher Jack Bulger knocked in three runs, and the No. 6 Commodores scored four runs in the sixth inning, winning 7-2 to finish off their three-game sweep of the No. 3 Rebels in the opening SEC series for both teams. It’s the fourth loss in a row for Ole Miss (14-6, 0-3 SEC), who was outscored 27-4 in Nashville.
“Not much to say. They just beat us up all weekend long. Just simply better than us in all the phases,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … They just were so much better than us this weekend. Disappointing. We’re a better baseball team than that.”
Junior Xavier Rivas was perfect through the first three innings and surrendered three runs over five innings, striking out five and walking two.
Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez — hitting fifth for the first time all year after spending the first part of the season exclusively hitting leadoff or second — hit a solo home run in the top of the second, ending a streak of 27-straight batters retired by Vanderbilt dating back to Friday. It was also the first run scored for the Rebels in 15 innings.
Junior catcher Calvin Harris added a solo home run in the fourth, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and the Rebels’ lead to two.
The first two Vanderbilt (16-5, 3-0) batters of the fourth inning reached against Rivas on a walk and hit batter. It eventually led to three runs, the last two coming on a towering home run from Bulger. Rivas bounced back by retiring the side in the fifth, which included a pair of strikeouts.
Freshman J.T. Quinn entered the game after a walk to star Enrique Bradfield Jr. and immediately picked him off first base. He was unable to get out of the inning unscathed, however, as Bulger knocked in another run with an RBI single.
The Commodores scored three more runs after that, including a two-out, two-run, bases loaded single from leftfielder Matthew Polk. The other run was scored on a run-down where the Rebels had the runner caught between first and second, tried to get the runner at home instead and wound up with no outs.
“Peyton did what he was supposed to do, run the guy back. But what happens is, the guy getting stranded between the bases, what you really don’t want is, you don't want your first baseman running the runner back to second base, because he’s going the opposite direction as the play at the plate,” Bianco said. “The teaching point is to get the ball back to the shortstop, even if the guy goes back to first and is safe. But once we started … and got the ball to Gonzo, it was just too hard of a play for Gonzo to redirect it and get it home.”
It's Vanderbilt's first sweep of Ole Miss since 2013.
Ole Miss hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
