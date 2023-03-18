om calvin harris (copy)

Calvin Harris extended his hitting streak to 11 games in Ole Miss' 7-2 loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville on Sunday.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Vanderbilt catcher Jack Bulger knocked in three runs, and the No. 6 Commodores scored four runs in the sixth inning, winning 7-2 to finish off their three-game sweep of the No. 3 Rebels in the opening SEC series for both teams. It’s the fourth loss in a row for Ole Miss (14-6, 0-3 SEC), who was outscored 27-4 in Nashville.

michael.katz@djournal.com.