No. 6 Vanderbilt had seven extra-base hits Thursday night —including four home runs — against No. 3 Ole Miss, as the Commodores took down the Rebels 12-2 in eight innings in the SEC opener for both teams.
It is the first losing streak of the season for the Rebels, who suffered a 10-6 midweek loss at Jacksonville State Tuesday.
The Rebels (14-4, 0-1 SEC) made four errors Thursday night; they entered the game with eight through the first 17 games of the season. Ole Miss junior Jack Dougherty got the start and gave up five earned runs in four innings.
Vanderbilt ace Carter Holton struck out four of the first seven batters he faced and finished with five strikeouts over six innings of work. The Commodores had 17 hits in the game.
“When you match up with somebody’s ace, the best way to offset that is, you ace has got to put up some zeroes and give you a chance, and unfortunately we didn’t give Jack a chance tonight,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “Just too many errors and too many base runners that made him have to really work harder that probably needed to be.”
Vanderbilt (14-5, 1-0) had runners on the corners with no outs in the first, but a rocket hit right at senior first baseman Anthony Calarco was turned for a double play, and Dougherty got the last out via fly ball to senior centerfielder Ethan Groff.
Parker Noland gave Vanderbilt its first lead with one swing of the bat in the second inning, a two-run home run to left. The Commodores still pressured, putting runners on second and third with one out, but Dougherty struck out the last two batters to minimize the damage.
Ole Miss tied the game in the top of the third, the tying run coming by way of a two-out RBI single from junior catcher Calvin Harris. Harris finished the day 4 of 4 at the plate.
Vanderbilt retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Chris Maldonado solo home run and tacked on an additional two runs to take a 5-2 lead. The Commodores added a run in the fifth and six more in the eighth, including a three-run home run from R.J. Schreck, to put the newly added SEC run-rule into effect.
Senior Mitch Murrell pitched three innings in relief of Dougherty, gave up two earned runs and struck out four batters without a walk. He allowed just one base runner in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings combined but gave up a solo home run to Matthew Polk and a double to Jonathan Vastine before being lifted.
“Probably (Murrell’s) best night of the year, I just think command with all three pitches, he was able to use the changeup more tonight, the slider,” Bianco said. “And it’s unfortunate because of the situation we were in … (on) the first night of a series, with a four-run deficit, really didn’t want to go to the bullpen and bring anybody else in … We were seeing if we could squeeze one more inning out of him, and unfortunately we couldn’t.”
The Rebels and Commodores play the second game in their three game series on Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
