djr-2022-03-20-sport-ole-miss-bianco-arp4

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

No. 6 Vanderbilt had seven extra-base hits Thursday night —including four home runs — against No. 3 Ole Miss, as the Commodores took down the Rebels 12-2 in eight innings in the SEC opener for both teams.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.