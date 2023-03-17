For the second night in a row, No. 3 Ole Miss’ normally potent lineup was stymied by Vanderbilt pitching, as the No. 6 Commodores took down the Rebels 8-0 Friday night to clinch the three-games series.
Vanderbilt pitcher Hunter Owen was dominant, pitching a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts. He retired the last 23 batters he faced. The Rebels have scored two runs over the first two games of the series and had just two hits Friday. Ole Miss (14-5, 0-2 SEC) has lost three games in a row.
“You have to tip your cap to Owen. He was just … remarkable on the other side,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “… It’s been a while since I’ve watched us get dominated like that.”
Ole Miss freshman Grayson Saunier was efficient early, walking just one over the first four innings. He stranded six runners and did not allow a hit with runners in scoring position over that span.
He hit trouble in the fifth, however, when Vanderbilt (15-5, 2-0) All-American centerfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off the inning with a double. He came around to score the game’s first run, and the Commodores added three more on a towering home run from R.J. Austin, ending Saunier’s day after 4.1 innings.
Vanderbilt batted around in the inning, though freshman Sam Tookoian was able to strike Bradfield out with the bases loaded his second time up to end the inning.
R.J. Schreck hit his second home run of the series in the sixth, and Vanderbilt added another three runs in the eighth.
Ole Miss batters have walked twice through two games in the series compared to 17 strikeouts.
“I think as an offense, as good as we’ve been, you don’t feel like you should ever get dominated like that. And I don’t mean to take that away from Owen, because I think he was that good tonight, and that impressive,” Bianco said. “But 23 in a row, when you don’t reach base, it’s tough to imagine anybody can do that to your offense. We have to be more competitive (in our at-bats)."
Junior catcher Calvin Harris had one of the Rebels’ two hits and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He also showed off his skills behind the plate, throwing out Bradfield on an attempted steal of second base. Bradfield was 46 of 46 on steals last season.
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt conclude their three-game series Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
