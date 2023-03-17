Mississippi Vanderbilt Baseball

Mississippi infielder Ethan Lege (9) waits for a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne | AP

For the second night in a row, No. 3 Ole Miss’ normally potent lineup was stymied by Vanderbilt pitching, as the No. 6 Commodores took down the Rebels 8-0 Friday night to clinch the three-games series.

