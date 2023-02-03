During a season that has gone anything but according to plan, Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis appreciates the encouraging words of his peers in the SEC. Even when those words come after tough-to-stomach defeats.
The Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) are in the midst of a slide that has seen them lose 10 of 11 games and four-straight, the last a nine-point home loss to Kentucky that was tied at halftime.
Following the game, Kentucky head coach John Calipari shared his thoughts on Davis, who is in his fifth year at Ole Miss with a 73-74 record at the school.
“They’re in every game they play. They just need to bust out of one game, and now that we’re done, I’m hoping they win the rest,” Calipari said. “But, they’ve got the shooters, the big guys, they’re right on the cusp. And, real coaching gets done when this kind of stuff goes on, and all the noise, this is when coaching gets done. You watch Kermit, because he’s one of the best.”
The Rebels travel to Nashville to take on a Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6) Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Davis was asked in his postgame press conference what it meant to have the support of an opposing coach, particularly one of Calipari’s stature. Calipari won the national title with the Wildcats in 2012 and has been to six Final Fours.
In addition to saying he appreciated Calipari’s support and calling him “one of the most underrated coaches in college basketball,” Davis gave his thoughts on the coaching profession at-large.
“We all fight the good fight every night. It doesn’t matter if you’re the coach at Kentucky or Ole Miss or Alabama. You just do it,” Davis said. “And I always say it, one of the greatest honors is me being the coach at Ole Miss, and I feel that way every time I wake up. We’re going to keep fighting and keep our head down and work.”
Vanderbilt has lost its last three games, including a 57-point loss at Alabama Tuesday. The Commodores feature four double-digit scorers, led by forward Liam Robbins’ 13 points per game.
Following Tuesday’s loss to Kentucky, Davis seemed optimistic leading scorer Matt Murrell might be able to return following a three-game absence due to a knee injury. The junior guard is averaging 14.9 points per game, the only Rebels player averaging more than 10 points per game.
