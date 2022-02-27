OXFORD — Ole Miss had every opportunity to let its game against No. 1 South Carolina Sunday afternoon get away from it. It’s exactly what happened the first time the teams met in Columbia, South Carolina, when the Gamecocks won by 29 and the game was essentially decided before it even started.
Those chances to fold were present again Sunday afternoon, when the best team in the country looked like it was going to push ahead at various moments. But the Rebels refused to yield time and time again and fought until the very end.
And that’s what head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin thinks will make her team so dangerous in Nashville this week and beyond.
South Carolina surged ahead late to take down Ole Miss 71-57 in the regular season finale. Nonetheless, Ole Miss locked up the No. 4 seed in next week’s conference tournament and will not play until Friday in the tournament quarterfinals having earned a double-bye.
That’s a long cry from the team that was 0-16 in the SEC just two seasons ago.
“I thought that (South Carolina) was 30 points better at the time (when the teams first met). It’s not a talent thing. It was us being used to the environment and being on that stage and being able to handle success,” McPhee-McCuin said. “But I knew we grew since then. I wanted us to come out and play a style of basketball to not only let (our players) know that they can do it, but also to send a message out to voters, to anybody who would listen, that we are team to be reckoned with.
“And we don't plan on just being a one-and-out team in any tournament. We want to play. And I think that these young ladies have earned that right.”
Sunday was another matchup of two of the nation’s premier post players in South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Ole Miss senior Shakira Austin. And, once again, both delivered. Boston finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Austin scored 20 and grabbed eight rebounds.
It also happened to be Senior Day, where the Ole Miss program’s six seniors were recognized in a pregame ceremony. Austin will be the first to admit that the last few days have been emotionally trying.
Once tipoff came, however, Austin and her teammates were locked in.
“The whole week, actually,” Austin said with a laugh. “It started from yesterday in practice. They played Donnetta (Johnson’s) video, and I was in the locker room crying. I couldn’t control it. But I just tried to stay level-headed, like this whole year, mentally. I’ve just been focusing on my approach and just trying to be consistent for the team and not get too high, not get too low.”
Ole Miss (22-7, 10-6 SEC) scored the first basket of the game and took a 9-8 lead on a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Snudda Collins, but the Gamecocks (27-1, 15-1) proceeded to make their next four shots. In their first matchup, Ole Miss trailed by 11 after a quarter. On Sunday they trailed by just a basket.
Austin’s first points of the game put the Rebels back ahead in the second. It would be the first of five baskets for Austin in the quarter.
The Gamecocks used a few runs to create breathing room in the second, but the Rebels kept exchanging punches with the Gamecocks and trailed by seven at halftime.
Ole Miss cut the lead down to three early in the third quarter following a pair of jumpers from senior guard Lashonda Monk, who left the game late with cramps. The Gamecocks led by just four early in the fourth but took their first double-digit lead of the day midway through the quarter on a jump shot from guard Zia Cooke and eventually pulled away for good.
Guard Destanni Henderson led South Carolina with 23 points. Austin, Monk (16) and senior guard Angel Baker (11) each finished in double-figure scoring for the Rebels.
“I just thought we ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I thought South Carolina did a great job with you know, just continuing to play at a level that will give them the victory. And that's why they're the No. 1 team in the nation. But there were a lot of good things that I saw. Everything that we wanted to get, I felt like we got.”
Ole Miss' first game of the SEC Tournament on Friday will tip off at approximately 2:25 p.m.