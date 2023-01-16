OXFORD — The losses have mounted, and they are admittedly draining.
But if there’s one thing Ole Miss men’s basketball takes solace in, it’s how close it’s been to having completely flipped its script on several occasions.
The Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC) have lost six-straight games and are the only SEC team without a conference win. Outside of a 22-point loss to a top-10 Alabama team, Ole Miss has been in each of the losses. Four of the losses are by single-digits, and the 10-point loss at Mississippi State is a game the Rebels led in the second half.
In a 62-58 loss to Georgia on Saturday, Ole Miss led by four with 4:19 to play and proceeded to get outscored 12-4 the rest of the way, with all 12 Bulldogs points coming from guard Kario Oquendo.
Close losses, however, aren’t going to change the Rebels’ current trajectory. The key to flipping those shots that kiss off the rim into crucial makes, those rebounds that just get away into key possessions, those devastating losses into nail-biting wins? Head coach Kermit Davis is eager to unravel that himself.
“We could be sitting right here and being 3-2 … 4-1, and everybody thinks we’re right in the middle of it and playing good, good NET (ranking) and all that stuff. But it’s not. It’s not,” Davis said. “But yeah, we know we’re competitive with every team. And our inability to really go and make plays at the end, and prevent other teams from making plays (is hurting us). I'd like to draw it up any differently, but it's just kind of what the games have been.”
Ole Miss has a pair of road games this week: Tuesday at South Carolina (8-9, 1-3) and Saturday at Arkansas (12-5, 1-4). The Rebels lost to the Gamecocks last season on a buzzer-beating, halfcourt heave that stunned the SJB Pavilion crowd in overtime.
Tipoff for Tuesday’s game is 5:30 p.m.
Ole Miss players remain confident the Rebels’ current stretch of bad fortune isn’t one that will ultimately last. Freshman guard Amaree Abram believes the turnaround is around the corner. The team has been too close for the ship not to get righted eventually.
“I just feel like we’re right there. We’ve seen it. We work hard every day,” Abram said. “We can just smell it, I can smell we’re going to get a win. Just have to stay confident, and you can’t let something like this just beat you down.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.