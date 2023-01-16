Mississippi Alabama Basketball

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells at the referees during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

OXFORD — The losses have mounted, and they are admittedly draining.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.