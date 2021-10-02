TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban’s streak of wins over his former assistants remains flawless. The latest victim? A previously unbeaten Ole Miss team that left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a few question marks.
No. 1 Alabama took a 28-0 halftime lead over No. 12 Ole Miss Saturday afternoon after the Rebels were unable to keep drives alive early, going 2-of-5 on fourth-down attempts in the first half.
The nation’s top offense mustered just 109 total yards in the first half and 291 overall, and the Crimson Tide took advantage of every opportunity that came its way in a dominant 42-21 win over Ole Miss.
Alabama has won six-straight in the series, and Saban is now 24-0 against his former assistants. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was Saban’s offensive coordinator from 2014-16.
Ole Miss came into the game as the nation’s leader in points (52.7) and yards (635.3 yards) per game but was clamped down by an Alabama (5-0) defense that gave up just one play of more than 18 yards.
“It was just us trying to catch a rhythm, then go for the shot play. Every time that we got our rhythm, it was either a holding or something negative toward us,” redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral said. “Our job was to wear them out and then take a shot deep, and we didn’t get to that as much as we wanted to.”
Ole Miss (3-1) entered Saturday leading the nation in fourth-down tries and conversions, having come up successful on 12 of 14 attempts. That aggression was not as fruitful against Alabama, and each failed try seemed to be a turning point.
The first occurred on the game’s initial drive, as Corral led the Rebels down to the 6-yard-line on a drive that lasted more than six minutes. Included on the drive was an acrobatic, one-handed catch from senior Braylon Sanders that incited “oohs and ahhs” from the Crimson and White crowd of more than 100,077.
Ole Miss went for it on fourth down later on the drive, however, and failed to pick up the requisite yard. Alabama turned around and marched 94 yards the other way for a touchdown.
"It was frustrating, Our coaches trusted us to make the plays," Corral said. "Like I said, it’s just us not executing.”
Ole Miss tried to convert on fourth down near midfield later in the first quarter and again came up empty, leading to a short scoring run from Brian Robinson Jr. The Rebels then went for it at their own 27 in the second quarter and failed after junior running back Jerrion Ealy lost four yards on an option play to the outside. That led to a short touchdown pass from Bryce Young to tight end Cameron Latu three minutes later.
“That’s analytics. We believe in our players, and it doesn’t work all the time,” Kiffin said. “So when it doesn’t work and you follow the book, it doesn’t look good. But also, that’s why it’s analytics, not just doing whatever you want to do.
"I know it looks bad when it doesn't work, but again, you can punt it away. It just takes longer for them to score."
The backbreaker of all backbreakers came on the ensuing Ole Miss drive, when Corral dropped back to throw and was hit, leading to a fumble. It was Corral’s first turnover of the season and led to Robinson’s second touchdown run of the afternoon.
Alabama had two touchdown drives of 27 yards or less and another of 47 yards, all three coming in succession.
Corral was efficient throughout the game but was unable to hit the big play as he normally does, going 21-of-29 for 213 yards. Ole Miss was without the services of junior receiver Jonathan Mingo, the team's second-leading receiver, who was wearing a walking boot on the sideline and did not dress for the game. Kiffin said he did not know how long Mingo would be out.
Ole Miss’ potent running game was unable to churn out yards like it had through the first three games of the season, picking up 17 rushing yards in the first half and just 78 overall in the game.
Alabama star Bryce Young went 21 of 27 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Robinson finished with 171 yards and four touchdowns.
The Crimson Tide racked up 451 yards of offense, including 210 on the ground.
“I tell it how it is, good and bad. We got dominated up front. That ain’t hard to see,” Kiffin said. “You saw that watching. Matt didn’t have much time, we had negative runs, guys in the backfield. So again, that’s not us doing a very good job, and it’s also credit to a really good defense.”
Ole Miss hosts Arkansas next Saturday.