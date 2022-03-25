OXFORD — No. 5 Tennessee hit five home runs and chased Ole Miss starter John Gaddis in the second inning, and the Volunteers rolled to a 12-1 win over No. 1 Rebels at Swayze Field in the first of a highly-anticipated three-game series.
“We just weren’t ready. I think we were a little flat-footed from the start, and didn’t come out with that fire under us kind of like they did," senior first baseman Tim Elko said. "So, hats off to (their starting pitcher), he pitched a great game. But we have to be better all around.
“We just came out and expected it to be us roll over them, and we didn’t. They’re a really good team, so we have to come out with fire more than we did today.”
Ole Miss (16-5, 2-2) didn’t notch its first hit against Volunteers (21-1, 4-0) pitcher Chase Burns until the fifth inning. Burns went seven innings and allowed just two hits while striking out 11. Gaddis went just 1 1-3 innings and surrendered six earned runs before giving way to junior Dylan DeLucia, who went 6 2-3 innings in relief.
Tennessee’s Jared Dickey hit two home runs, and three different Volunteers drove in three runs. Elko hit a solo home run in the seventh to break up the shutout.
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco didn't necessarily agree with Elko' sentiment that the team lacked energy or focus.
“I think we got our butts kicked, and I think when you get your butts kicked, it looks like you don’t play with energy. When you get your butts kicked, it looks like you don’t play with focus," Bianco said. "Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of hard to argue with.”
Ole Miss and Tennessee continue their series Saturday night. First pitch is 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Pregame
Here is today's starting lineup.
1) SS Jacob Gonzalez
2) 2B Peyton Chatagnier
3) RF T.J. McCants
4) 1B Tim Elko
5) CF Justin Bench
6) LF Hayden Leatherwood
7) DH Kemp Alderman
8) C Hayden Dunhurst
9) 3B Reagan Burford
First inning:
Senior John Gaddis struck out two in a sterling 1-2-3 inning against the vaunted Tennessee offense. Chase Burns then struck out the Ole Miss side in the bottom half of the inning. The score is 0-0, headed into the second.
Second inning:
Gaddis walked the first two batters of the inning, and the Volunteers made him pay. Evan Russell drove in the first run of the game. Cortland Lawson then cleared the bases with a triple, and Jared Dickey followed that up with a two-run home run to make it 6-0. Junior Dylan DeLucia came in in relief and got the final two outs of the inning.
Third inning:
DeLucia had an easy 1-2-3 inning, but the Rebels have yet to respond with any hits of their own. Volunteers lead 6-0, headed to the fourth.
Fourth inning:
Luc Lipcius hit a solo home run to deep right field to make it a 7-0 game. Burns has yet to surrender a hit and has seven strikeouts through four innings.
Fifth inning:
Star third baseman Trey Lipscomb hit his 10th home run of the season to make it a 10-0 Tennessee lead. Senior outfielder Justin Bench hit a single in the bottom of the inning to break up Burns' no-hit bid, but Ole Miss was unable to plate any runs.
Sixth inning:
Dickey hit his second home run of the night to make it 11-0.
Seventh inning:
Tennessee failed to get a runner on base. Senior first baseman hit a solo home run to center field to get Ole Miss on the board. It's 11-1 heading to the eighth.