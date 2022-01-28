OXFORD – After nearly every shot went in during the second half of Monday night’s game against Florida, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team found itself in another shooting drought in its 64-55 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday.
It was the fifth loss in six games for the Rebels (10-10, 2-6 SEC), who broke their four-game losing streak with an impressive victory over the Gators on Monday night. After a somewhat sluggish start, Ole Miss shot just under 74% from the field in the second half on the way to a 70-54 win.
That hot shooting did not carry over against the Razorbacks, though, as the Rebels were just 34.5% from the field in the game. In three of the Rebels’ five most recent losses, the team shot under 40% from the field. Ole Miss is ranked 251st nationally in field goal percentage at 42.8%.
After trimming a seven-point halftime deficit down to just one early in the second half against Arkansas, the Rebels missed 12 of their next 15 shots.
“Just offensive execution, in my opinion. We got shots. We have to make them,” sophomore guard Matthew Murrell said.
The task does not get much easier Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when Kansas State (10-9, 2-6 Big 12) comes to SJB Pavilion. The Wildcats feature the No. 34 scoring defense in college basketball (62.8 points per game) and allow just 40.5% shooting from the field.
The Wildcats have recent wins over ranked foes Texas Tech and Texas and nearly defeated No. 7 Kansas.
“Yeah, when you have off nights (offensively), it’s going to frustrate you. But you can’t let that keep you down,” Murrell said. “We have to get ready for the next game. We have a tough Kansas State team coming in on Saturday. So, we’re going to prepare for them.”