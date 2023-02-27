TJ McCants

Ole Miss outfielder TJ McCants missed the first two games of the Maryland series to attend his grandmother's funeral but hit a home run in Game 3.

 AP | File

OXFORD — There’s a lot of baseball left to be played, and more meaningful series certainly lurk around the corner. But No. 4 Ole Miss’ series win over then-No. 13 Maryland over the weekend had just what head coach Mike Bianco wants to see from his club.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.