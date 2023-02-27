OXFORD — There’s a lot of baseball left to be played, and more meaningful series certainly lurk around the corner. But No. 4 Ole Miss’ series win over then-No. 13 Maryland over the weekend had just what head coach Mike Bianco wants to see from his club.
The Rebels (6-1) dropped the opener with the Terrapins Friday night 9-2, a game that got away from them in the seventh inning. Ole Miss bounced back in a big way the next two days, however, winning 12-6 and 18-8 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
While the final scores were lopsided, the Rebels had to work for the wins — the Rebels trailed by two heading to the bottom of the seventh Saturday and led by three heading to the bottom of the seventh Sunday before exploding in the games’ final frames.
Junior catcher Calvin Harris hit a grand slam Sunday in the seventh, capping off a seven-run inning that put the run-rule into effect. The Rebels went 9 for 25 with runners in scoring position over the final two games of the series.
Last year, Ole Miss didn’t start playing teams of Maryland’s caliber until conference play started. Series like the one against the Terrapin this time of year matter.
“Last year, we played a bunch of teams early on and had a bunch of big wins, and we got to SEC play, we kind of struggled,” junior rightfielder T.J. McCants said. “But to play a team as good as them, they’re really good, got good bats, good arms. So to come out and have a series like this, it’s really good for our confidence.”
When the Rebels had chances, they made the most of them over the weekend, particularly when the stakes were highest. Seeing that resiliency matters against strong opposition, even in February, Bianco said.
“100%. And I think the way we did it (was important). We didn’t play really well on Friday against a good team, and just proud of the offense, proud we hung in there. And it wasn’t pretty on the mound, but we hung in there,” Bianco said. “ ... It’s hard, and we’re going to continue to work, continue to get better in that area … I think the biggest takeaway was losing on Friday, exactly like you said, against a really good team, and bouncing back and getting two.”
Ole Miss hosts Louisiana Tech Tuesday and Wednesday.
Working on walks
As great as the offense was this weekend, Ole Miss’ pitching had its issues, albeit against a powerful lineup. No Ole Miss starter went more than four innings, and starters walked a combined nine batters. The Rebels are currently tied for 263rd nationally in walks allowed per nine innings overall at 7.14, though their 12.9 strikeouts per nine is seventh.
All the pitching pieces are still working themselves out early in the season. But Harris knows that, regardless of who is in the game, his pitchers can’t keep putting themselves in bad positions.
“We just kind of fell behind in some counts and then just didn’t hit our spots when we needed to,” Harris said. “But we competed really well, and I think that’s what kept us in both games … Saturday and Sunday.”
Quotable
“Your heart breaks for him and his family, and just a tough six months. But the kid’s sensational. We know he’s a great player, but I don’t know how many kids could go through what he’s gone through and be able to bounce back and be able to play as well as he has. Just happy for him and proud of him.” — Bianco on McCants, who hit a home run Sunday after missing the first two games of the series to attend his grandmother’s funeral.
“Yeah, I did. I may have done a little bit too much, to be honest. But yeah, I don’t know if I’ll be doing that again but, it’s all good.” McCants, on watching his towering home run, causing Maryland’s catcher to have choice words as he left the batter’s box.
Rebel Rumblings
After its midweek series with Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss will play Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska at the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively … The Rebels rank sixth nationally with a .361 batting average, are tied for seventh with 18 home runs and 14th with 78 runs scored.
