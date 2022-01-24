OXFORD — There was really no way around it — Ole Miss’ matchup against Florida was a game the Rebels had to have. And head coach Kermit Davis admitted to as much.
Much to Davis’ delight, his team responded to recent adversity in a big way.
Ole Miss, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, held Florida to just 38% shooting from the field Monday night. After a dismal first-half shooting performance, the Rebels shot a scorching 74% in the second, turning a low-scoring halftime tie into a 70-54 blowout win over the Gators.
Monday’s game was a rescheduled matchup from Dec. 29 that was postponed due to COVID-19.
The Rebels (10-9 overall, 2-5) played Saturday, an 18-point loss at Mississippi State, and had just 48 hours to regroup from the latest in a string of defeats. And, in a way, that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Ole Miss’ second-half shooting was the best for the program in a second half since a 2009 matchup with Centenary.
“I don’t know of any other college team (that) needed a win worse than our team. We had gotten close and just hadn’t been great in the last 10 minutes of these games,” Davis said. “(We’ve) played a tough schedule, but it was good to see it tonight. … Good win for us, especially these games compacted like they are.”
Freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin led Ole Miss with 21 points, and sophomore guard Matthew Murrell chipped in 20.
Another slow-shooting start put the Rebels behind early, as Ole Miss started the game just 5 of 15 from the field. They chipped away at a seven-point deficit and took a one-point lead on free throws from Ruffin late in the first half after a Florida scoring drought that lasted more than two minutes.
Both teams shot 32% in the first half on a combined 15 of 47 from the field, and the teams were tied at 22 heading in to the locker room. While the Rebels didn’t light it up from the field, their defense kept them afloat, holding the Gators to 1 of 10 to close the half.
Just three Rebels scored in the first half, led by Murrell’s nine.
The second half was a scoring flurry by comparison, with the teams making 11 of their first 14 combined shots.
The Rebels started the second half on an 8-0 run on the shoulders of tenacious defense that forced three turnovers on the first four Florida possessions. Florida (12-7, 3-4) gradually chipped away and tied the game, but 3-pointers from junior guard Luis Rodriguez and Murrell capped off a 15-4 Ole Miss run that increased the lead to 11 midway through the period.
Ruffin and Murrell scored 15 and 11 of their points in the second half, respectively. Rodriguez scored all 10 of his points after halftime on a perfect 4 of 4 from the field.
“I was proud of our guys the way we guarded. That’s something we talked about, is being able to guard (over) periods of time we don’t shot make. Part of that has been in second halves of SEC games,” Davis said. “I thought in the second half, we got out in transition more, the floor got spread … just a culmination of a team that just played better schematically, too, and also with an effort. But (we) just kind of ran things better than we have."
The Gators had a little fight left in them late, cutting the deficit back down to eight with less than 3 minutes to play. Murrell proceeded to hit a baseline jumper that all but sealed the game. The Rebels made 5 of 6 from the field and 7 of 8 free throws to end the night.
Jason Jitoboh led Florida with 12 points. The Gators shot just 4 of 29 from 3 in the game.
“Yeah, (we needed to win this game) considering the losing streak we were on,” Murrell said. “We all came together. We just knew that it was a must-win. It’s never too late to turn this around. It’s college basketball.”
Ole Miss hosts Arkansas Wednesday and Kansas State on Saturday.