OXFORD – There was time to celebrate a crucial win at Florida, to be sure.
But the eyes of the Ole Miss women’s basketball team quickly turned to a huge battle with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday at SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels (13-1, 1-0 SEC) won their 13th-straight game on Thursday, a 74-56 win in Gainesville that came on the heels of a pair of COVID-postponed games. Though they admittedly started a bit rusty after the layoff, the Rebels dominated in the second half.
Ole Miss is 4-0 on the road for the first time since the 1986-87 campaign.
But none of that will matter Sunday afternoon, when one of the most storied programs in college sports comes to Oxford wearing orange and white.
No. 7 Tennessee (14-1, 3-0) has won eight national championships and has long been one of the gold standards in college basketball. The magnitude of the matchup is not lost on Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who implored fans to show up in droves for one of the biggest games of the season.
Ole Miss last defeated Tennessee in 2017, a 67-62 win in Oxford. The Rebels last took down a top-10 foe in 2016, a victory over No. 9 Kentucky.
“We’re able to celebrate in the locker room, but honestly, as soon as we get back, we’re watching film,” senior center Shakira Austin said. “That’s the rivalry game for us. We have a lot to prove. We just want to turn around this game and make sure we come out on top.”
Tennessee is 3-1 against ranked foes this season, the lone loss coming against defending national champion Stanford. Ole Miss has played one other ranked opponent, defeating South Florida 61-53 in December, the team’s last game before the COVID postponements.
Tennessee is led by guard Jordan Horston, who averages 15.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The game will be a matchup of two of college basketball’s premier defenses – Ole Miss entered the week ranked sixth nationally in points per game allowed (49.5) while the Lady Volunteers ranked 33rd (54.9).
“I watch all these teams that are upsetting opponents, and they have the homecourt advantage from the fans. And I believe that if we have people show up on Sunday, that’s going to give an extra nudge to pull off a mega upset,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Our team’s pumped up, they’ll be ready to go. We need our sixth man.”