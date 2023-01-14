OXFORD — Ole Miss is hurting.
Head coach Kermit Davis remains confident that, one of these days, his team is going to pull itself out of its current rut. But for now, the hurt is very, very real.
With Ole Miss trailing by two in a back and forth affair with Georgia Saturday afternoon, the Rebels were unable to grab a crucial rebound following a missed Bulldogs’ shot at the end of an expiring clock.
Instead of getting a shot attempt to tie or take the lead, the Rebels were instead forced to foul, and Georgia’s Kario Oquendo hit a pair of clutch free throws to lead the Bulldogs past Ole Miss 62-58 at SJB Pavilion.
Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) remains winless in SEC play and has lost six games in a row overall. Four of those losses have come by single-digits.
Oquendo scored all 15 of his points for the Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1) in the second half, including the team's last 12.
“That’s a really, really hurt locker room today. There have been a lot of hurt locker rooms,” Davis said. “We’re competitive, we’re with every team, and our inability to really go and make plays at the end and prevent other teams from making plays, I’d like to draw it up any differently, but it’s just kind of what the games have been in the second half.”
The Rebels started out Saturday with a bang, hitting four of their first six shots, but hit a dry spell later in the period and fell behind. Junior guard Matthew Murrell — who led the Rebels with 13 points overall — finished a layup through contact and hit the ensuing free throw to put the Rebels back ahead 19-17.
The Rebels went the final 2:42 of the half without a field goal, though, and trailed 30-29 at halftime despite outshooting Georgia 48% to 36%.
Ole Miss’ defense stiffened up in a big way to start the second, holding Georgia to just 2 of 8 to start the period with a nearly three-minute scoring drought interspersed, allowing the Rebels to surge back in front by as many as six. The Bulldogs found their stride again and took a 50-49 lead on a 3-pointer from Terry Roberts with 7:41 to play. Murrell hit a key 3-pointer to put the Rebels back ahead a minute later, but again the Bulldogs retook the lead on an Oquendo 3-pointer with 2:20 to play.
The Bulldogs finished the game on a 12-4 run, with all 12 points coming from Oquendo. The missed rebound at the end of Georgia’s final shot clock proved disastrous for the Rebels, who would have been in prime position to make their move.
An inability to close out close games has been a theme during the Rebels’ current slump.
“I feel like guys just have to … make plays,” freshman Amaree Abram, who scored 12 points, said. “We missed a rebound at the end (that was) really, really important, that we should have got.”
Ole Miss shot just 3 of 19 from 3-point range in the game and went just 12 of 23 on layups.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, I hate to say it. I’ve been in it for a long time,” Davis said of the missed shots at the rim. “And it’s going to bounce our way (eventually). And at the end of the day, I’m not trying to blame it all on bad luck by any means. Trust me. You just have to keep your head down, keep fighting, and it’ll turn our way. The good luck will come to the Rebels.”
The Rebels were without sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin and freshman forward Malique Ewin, who were out due to illness and personal reasons, respectively. Davis said he expects both to play Tuesday at South Carolina.
Davis said the signs of a turnaround are there, even if it hasn’t shown up in the win-loss column or stat sheet yet. He’s confident it’s coming; that confidence comes from knowing his team is still playing hard despite tough times.
But a couple good bounces admittedly wouldn’t hurt, either.
“What’d you see today? Did you see a team that played hard? Did you see a team that quit? I didn’t either. So, that’s what I hang on,” Davis said. “Right now our team is just fighting and trying to play. We just need some good fortune. We do. We need the Basketball Gods to look down on us, a couple balls go in … maybe a couple of those open shots for them (don’t) go in, comes our way. It will. It will happen.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.