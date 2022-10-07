djr-2022-10-02-sport-olemiss-judkins-arp5

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins fights for extra yards against Kentucky in the fourth quarter.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — If there was ever a perfect time for Ole Miss to put its 24-hour rule into effect, this weekend seems like the perfect opportunity.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus