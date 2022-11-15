djr-2022-10-02-sport-olemiss-watkins-arp1

Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins runs the ball against Kentucky in the first quarter.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — Sundays are for letting it all out for the last time. That way, Mondays can be used for planning rather than lamenting.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.