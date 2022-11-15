OXFORD — Sundays are for letting it all out for the last time. That way, Mondays can be used for planning rather than lamenting.
No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) suffered a devastating six-point loss Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to No. 8 Alabama. The Rebels had a chance to win the game late, driving the ball all the way inside the Crimson Tide’s 15-yard line with time winding down. The Rebels were unable to convert on fourth-and-15, however, and fell 30-24.
Coming so close to making history and being turned away at the doorstep is brutal. Junior wide receiver Jordan Watkins compared losing to “a knife in your heart a little bit.” Coming against a team like Alabama only added to the sting.
“You only get so many opportunities, at home, in front of your own crowd, to beat that team specifically,” Watkins said. “You really wish you could have had that one back.”
It was tough, to be sure. But, according to Watkins, the turnaround process was quick. But it did involve a period of reflection and healing. You can’t just keep all the negative feelings inside.
“You have to have that day to kind of gather yourself and kind of get a little bit of the frustration out. And then Monday, you just kind of come back ready to work and kind of ready to move on,” Watkins said. “Turnaround’s really, really quick for us, but we do get a day to kind of relax a little bit and kind of think things through.”
Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson said he watched film Sunday, took the good and the bad from it and, at the end of it all, was ready to focus on Arkansas (5-5, 2-4).
“By Monday, we’re already onto the next team prep, and … it’s in the past now,” Robinson said.
Ole Miss has been eliminated from the SEC West race, as LSU wrapped the division up last weekend with its win over the Razorbacks and Ole Miss’ loss. That being said, the season is not lost. The Rebels have the opportunity to win 10 regular-season games for the second year in a row — and just the second time ever — and win 11 games for the first time in program history.
That’s more than enough motivation to stay the course.
“We still have a lot on the table for us, and we still have a lot of opportunity to do something that nobody else has done,” Watkins said. “And I think we’re really, really focused on achieving that goal.”
Ole Miss offensive line named semifinalist for coveted award
Ole Miss’ offensive line has been named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football. Nine teams were announced as semifinalists, including three from the SEC (Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia).
The Rebels are third nationally in rushing yards per game (259.8 yards per game) and have allowed just 10 sacks. The average of one allowed per game is tied for 13th in the nation.
