OXFORD – In a game where Ole Miss and Arkansas combined for 1,287 yards of offense, it was naturally a defensive play that made the difference for the No. 17 Rebels in what could very well go down as the game of the year in the SEC.
Trailing 52-45, the Razorbacks had 1 second on the clock. They used it wisely as quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw a touchdown to receiver Warren Thompson.
Arkansas then rolled the dice and went for two and the win, and Jefferson’s pass to superstar Treylon Burks in the corner of the end zone sailed incomplete as the No. 17 Rebels won a 52-51 thriller over No. 13 Arkansas in front of 60,000 rowdy, anxious fans at Ole Miss homecoming.
It was Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s second win over a ranked team as the Rebels’ head coach.
The teams combined for 61 first downs in a game where, for large portions of it, defense was entirely optional. Jefferson finished with 411 total yards and six total touchdowns.
But the Rebels came through when it mattered most.
“Great outcome that we won, but I also tell it like it is, like you guys know, good, bad and indifferent. There is a process that you want to play well, and we did not, obviously, in certain areas,” Kiffin said. “They went for two, and we stopped them on that. So, we stopped them on one play in the second half. So, that’s a good thing at the right time. But we have a lot of work to do.”
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral was stellar, accounting for 381 total yards and four total touchdowns. He threw a 68-yard go-ahead score to senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders with 1:07 left in regulation, which contributed to the late-game theatrics.
There were 41 points scored in the fourth quarter.
Not even Corral could stomach watching the final play of the game.
“I didn’t watch it,” Corral said with a smile. “I had my face in Coach Smith’s chest. I did not watch that.”
Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) ran for 324 yards and five touchdowns in the game, three of which came from junior running back Snoop Conner, who rushed for 110 yards. He scored all three of his touchdowns in the second half, including a 51-yard burst and another from 34 yards out.
Success in the run game wasn’t a huge surprise for Corral, who said he expected running lanes to be there against Arkansas’ drop-eight defense. That same defense forced Corral into six interceptions in the matchup a season ago.
But on Saturday, Corral remained composed and took what the defense gave him, taking off on several key scrambles en route to 94 rushing yards. And when the big shots down the field were there, Corral made the Razorbacks pay.
“I didn’t expect to honestly have any passing touchdowns,” Corral said. “We put those (quarterback runs) in all week for this game.
“(The running game) is why we got those shots up. It’s exactly why we go those shots up. Their safeties stayed tight, they were jumping everything because we were running, running, running.”
Arkansas (4-2, 1-2) did to Ole Miss what it’s done all season to its opponents —ran the ball right down the teeth of the defense. The Razorbacks totaled 350 yards on the ground, including 139 from freshman Raheim Sanders and another 85 from Jefferson.
The game’s final 1:42 of clock saw Ole Miss take the lead on three separate occasions, just to have the Razorbacks answer, tying up the game at 38 and 45.
Ole Miss took the lead for good 15 seconds after Arkansas tied the game, when Corral found Sanders uncovered following a stutter-and-go down the home sideline. The play caused Kiffin to throw his clipboard in celebration.
But as was the case all game, Arkansas responded, driving 75 yards in nine plays, ultimately resulting in Jefferson’s scoring toss to Thompson.
It then came down to one final play, a two-point try that seemed likely to be successful given how the Ole Miss defense had played to that point.
But the Rebels had one final trick up their sleeve.
Senior defensive tackle Tavius Robinson and senior end Sam Williams pressured Jefferson into throwing an off-balance ball toward the back right pylon that sailed out the back of the end zone.
A flag was thrown on the play, though it was on the offense. And the celebration was officially underway.
“We had practiced that before. We practice two-minute. I think we would love to have executed that a bit better. We’ve also practiced a lot of two-point plays,” senior linebacker Chance Campbell said. “We (practice) critical downs like that. And that was as critical as it gets.”