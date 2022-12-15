OXFORD — Ole Miss senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker and senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo are determined to finish what they started. That’s the mindset from all the current Rebels with NFL futures waiting around the corner.
Broeker and Mingo have been stalwarts — and are among the team’s likely highest 2023 draft picks — for Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) throughout their careers. Their efforts culminated in Senior Bowl invites for both and, for Broeker, a few All-American nods. Mingo was named second-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches.
“Those are definitely things, as a kid, you definitely dream of,” Broeker said. “So to be able to be a part of it is really special.”
But both players and the Rebels’ other draft hopefuls all intend to play in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 against Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Tuesday. There was no way they were going to miss one last ride with their brothers. Kiffin also said some players that entered the transfer portal are still practicing with the team.
“I always really wanted to play in the bowl game,” Broeker said. “To me, being in a bowl game is just kind of a reward for such a good season, especially early on in my career here. My first year, we won four games. So, for some of us older guys, going to a bowl game really means a lot.”
College players opting out of the postseason is a widespread development happening at all programs, big and small. Stars sit out in order to preserve their bodies and to start training to improve their draft stock.
That is not the case in Oxford, despite the Rebels having a few players that will likely get a professional shot come spring. It’s the second-straight year where Ole Miss projects to not have any opt-outs.
“It says a lot. … We all want to stick it out and finish what we started,” Broeker said. “We’re such a close-knit team that we want to play for each other.”
Broeker is the 100th overall prospect and eighth-ranked offensive lineman in CBS Sports’ rankings. Junior safety Isheem Young is the No. 8 safety and 137th prospect and junior running back Zach Evans is the No. 5 running back and 96th overall prospect in CBS’ rankings. Neither Young nor Evans has stated their future plans as far as entering the draft or returning to school is concerned and are practicing with the team.
ESPN has Mingo as the No. 116 prospect and 13th rated wide receiver and senior Malik Heath as the 223rd player and 28th-ranked receiver.
“Just trying to finish off my career on a good note. We lost the last game. It wasn’t our best game personally, and for me it wasn’t my best season. So I just want to end my career off on a good note,” Mingo said. “ … This group of guys right here won’t be the same again after the last game. So, (I) want to finish off on a good note.”
