As boldly as she proclaimed that the 2021-22 season would be deemed a failure if her team didn’t break through into the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin sat in front of a room filled with reporters in Waco, Texas, and once again made a promise.
The future in Oxford remains bright.
The Rebels’ dream season came to a halt Friday afternoon at Baylor’s Ferrell Center, as Ole Miss (23-9) fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to South Dakota, 75-61. It wasn’t the storybook ending the Rebels had envisioned when McPhee-McCuin’s goals began to take shape as the season went on.
But that doesn’t mean the book is done being written.
“This is the beginning. And I thanked our seniors, because they came and did what I asked them to do, help me jumpstart this thing,” McPhee-McCuin said. “So, just how I said it’s NCAA Tournament or bust, I can boldly say that we’ll be back.”
This past season was one for which the program spent the better part of 15 years waiting. Ole Miss – a proud program which hadn’t made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2007 – felt it was on the verge of special things following the team’s run to the WNIT final a year ago.
Expectations this season were high, particularly with superstar center Shakira Austin once again in the fold. The season got off to a tough start, with Ole Miss losing to Belmont in the opener. But that was followed by a 13-game winning streak, the program’s first victory over Mississippi State since 2014, a top-four seed at the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1993, among other highs.
Losing to South Dakota was a tough pill to swallow, although the fact the Coyotes also upset two-seeded Baylor and are in the Sweet 16 likely makes that a little easier to deal with. But when the clock struck zero and the final buzzer sounded, McPhee-McCuin didn’t want her team thinking about what could have been. She wanted them to focus on all the great things that were.
That’s sometimes been a challenge for McPhee-McCuin this season; she was consistently focused on reaching the NCAA Tournament, on keeping a good thing going, on reaching heights the program hadn’t seen since her current players were in elementary school.
With the season officially over, though, she wanted her players to realize how special their accomplishments were. Two years ago, Ole Miss didn’t win a single SEC game. In McPhee-McCuin’s first two seasons as head coach, the Rebels won a total of 16 games.
When she said her players deserve to look back on their accomplishments fondly, she meant it.
“It takes time. And I just expressed to them how proud I was for us to be here. Because two years ago, we were 0-16 in conference in, I think, the most competitive conference in the country,” she said. “And so for us to build and be where we are today, I said, ‘You’re not going to feel it right now, but when you get a chance, take it in and understand that what you have done is remarkable.'
“I just didn’t want anybody to rain on their parade, because that would be a lie.”
Ole Miss will have plenty of holes to fill – Austin is a likely top-three pick in April's WNBA Draft – and McPhee-McCuin said she will likely have to search the transfer portal in the offseason and balance that with a need to recruit younger players who will be there for several years.
But the Rebels return the highest-ranked recruit in school history in sophomore forward Madison Scott and sophomore forward Snudda Collins, among others.
The Rebels don’t plan on being strangers from the NCAA Tournament.
"It’s definitely hard right now in the moment, but I’m very proud of our team,” senior guard Angel Baker said. “We’re going in the right direction.”