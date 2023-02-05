OXFORD — Ole Miss plays defense. And they’re not afraid to let you know it’s their calling card, either.
The Rebels are never one to back down from a challenge.
Florida entered Sunday’s game against the Rebels averaging 72 points per game. The Gators were instead held to a season-low 42 points on just 13 made field goals.
Senior guard Angel Baker, junior forward Madison Scott and senior guard Marquesha Davis scored a combined 48 points, and Ole Miss dominated Florida 68-42 at SJB Pavilion.
With the win, the Rebels (19-5, 8-3 SEC) have guaranteed themselves a .500 or better in SEC play for the second year in a row. It’s the first time that’s happened since the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
Ole Miss had a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring the Gators 25-11. Florida (14-9, 3-9) shot just 24% from the field in the game and were out-rebounded by the Rebels 48-34.
“That’s what we do. We defend. … We’re not afraid of high-power offenses,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “If you look at our schedule in the nonconference, we intentionally played two teams, one averaged at the time 100, and one averaged 95. And we held them in the 60s.
“So, we defend. Now, we may not make a layup, and we may have some empty possessions on offense. But we’re going to guard. And that is who we are and that's what we're going to always be about.”
Baker scored a game-high 18 points, the sixth time in seven games she’s scored 10 points or more. Scott scored in double-figures for the 13th time in 14 games, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Senior center Rita Igbokwe grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in just 19 minutes.
“(I’ve) just been trying to do what my teammates and my coaches need me to do,” Scott said. “I've been really trying to be intentional, going into SEC play, I made that a mission to be intentional, just by being aggressive.”
Coming off a loss at Tennessee — a game where the Rebels admittedly didn’t play the way they want to — McPhee-McCuin said she had “tough conversations” with her players, about not being intimidated by the names on the front of a jersey.
The message was very clearly received, as the Rebels were in control nearly the entire game Saturday, leading for just under 32 minutes.
“I don’t ever want my team to feel like they don’t belong just because we’re not that name brand. We’re building just like (former Tennessee coach) Pat Summitt built back in the day, (UConn coach) Geno Auriemma, (South Carolina coach) Dawn Staley, and Yo is here. And Yo is in Year 5,” McPhee-McCuin said. “When we step on the floor, and we represent Ole Miss, people expect us to play at a high level, and they expect us to fight.”
Ole Miss is off until Feb. 13, when the Rebels host Kentucky at 6 p.m.
