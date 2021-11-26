OXFORD — Plain and simply, Sam Williams was sick of losing.
Going back to his time in high school in Alabama and as a junior college player at Northeast Mississippi Community College, the Ole Miss senior defensive end never really got to feel the joy of winning. According to MaxPreps, his lone season of football at Lee High School resulted in a 2-8 season. In two years at Northeast, the Tigers went a combined 4-14.
In his first year at Ole Miss in 2019, the Rebels went 4-8. At the conclusion of the season, Matt Luke was fired, and Lane Kiffin was brought in to resurrect the program.
Fast forward a couple of years, and Ole Miss has won 10 regular-season games for the first time ever and is headed for a New Year’s Six bowl game next month.
So, what changed? A superstar quarterback in Matt Corral didn’t hurt. Nor did a defensive scheme change to a 3-2-6 this season that, while taking its lumps early this year, proved to be a difference maker.
More than that, in Williams’s mind, was a mindset change. Losing wasn’t going to be tolerated any longer. The seeds were planted during last season’s 5-5 campaign and bubbled over into a historic 2021.
“Now, when we lose, even if we lose by one point, it’s not OK. We don’t see anybody talking, laughing, playing. I can’t say that for my first year,” Williams, who has a school-record 12.5 sacks this season, said. “Like, if we lose (now) we lost and it hurts. If you would come to one of our practices after a loss, you would be like, ‘Man, these dudes playing like a game in practice.' It’s just a change in the mindset.”
“I’ve been losing all my life, honestly. I’ve never been 10-2, from high school to JUCO. Like, this is my first season that I actually have a winning season. It’s just different. We’re not losers, you know? We have the talent. We have the players. … Now we just put it all together, the missing pieces.”
That mindset starts up top with Kiffin but is put into play through team leaders. Williams has become one of those leaders. He didn’t necessarily have that sort of mentorship when he was a young player. Now, tricks of the trade are being shared constantly among players.
The team’s leaders have found their voices.
The bond within this group of Rebels is historically tight. In his postgame press conference following the 31-21 Egg Bowl victory, Kiffin admitted every team says it is close, but that it isn’t always true.
But for the 2021 Rebels, it truly is a family affair. And the heads of the household ensured this year would be one for the ages.
“They call themselves a band of brothers. And they really are,” Kiffin said. “That’s just really special. … Football’s been played here a long time. And the SEC is as strong as ever, with more SEC teams than there used to be, so it’s even harder. So a really, really special deal.”