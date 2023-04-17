OXFORD — With Saturday’s Grove Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, there’s still four-plus months left to dissect Ole Miss’ complicated — and talented — quarterback room.
The Rebels return incumbent starter Jaxson Dart, who is now a junior. Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent are gone, but Ole Miss added two big names from the transfer portal in former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and former LSU quarterback Walker Howard.
While it’s always good to take spring games with a grain of salt — Ole Miss’ rosters were a bit jumbled due to drafting, players were injured and plays were being called by various assistants — the quarterback room looks to be in great shape.
“For me, I see myself as trying to develop to be a first-round pick. So, I just try to keep getting better each and every day, and it’s good to have guys like that push you," Dart said. "We compete day in and day out, so it’s fun being in a room with that.
“Spencer, he’s had a lot of experience. And, me and Walker are kind of the younger ones. So it’s good for us to at times take some words of advice from him. And then, with them coming here and just being new to the system and me being able to give them feedback off of our schematics and things like that has helped us all develop.”
Dart was the talk of the spring by head coach Lane Kiffin and his Rebels teammates after making what each party considered marked improvements. He looked better physically and far more comfortable mentally, Kiffin has said.
Dart had the same sentiments— It’s night and day from where he was a year ago, when he struggled in his first Grove Bowl after being on campus just a few months after his transfer from USC. In last April’s spring game, Dart was 11 of 30 for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with an additional 66 yards rushing.
On Saturday, Dart went 18 of 37 for 302 yards and a touchdown pass to sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins. The Red team’s first quarterback was not perfect by any means, but he also did not make any key mistakes. He avoided the dreaded “bad play” which occasionally plagued him and the Ole Miss offense as a whole in 2022.
Dart also appeared to have a good rapport with senior wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Jalen Knox and former Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Chris Marshall, whom Howard referred to as a “freak.”
Dart started 12 of 13 games last season and threw for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and ran for 614 yards and a touchdown.
Mistake-free football was a major theme throughout the spring for Dart, as he threw just one interception combined in practices, according to Kiffin. Dart puts stock in his entire spring more so than just the Grove Bowl itself.
“The Grove Bowl’s a little part of what we do during the spring. Kind of limited on our play calls and stuff like that. … I just kind of take the whole outlook of my spring from this year to last year, and I thought I’ve made huge improvements,” Dart said. “ … (Last season) at times, I turned the ball over and made some dumb decisions. But I feel comfortable in the offense now to where I feel confident in my reads, the game’s slowed down a little bit. So, I feel like I’ve made bit strides and I look forward to continuing to develop.”
Sanders had a storied career at Oklahoma State — he was first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and had a combined 11,509 yards rushing and passing with 85 total touchdowns over his four years as the Cowboys’ starter. He was limited at times in the spring recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered at Oklahoma State, but the Navy team’s first signal caller was sharp on Saturday, completing 19 of 27 passes with three touchdowns and another 72 yards on the ground. He also threw an interception in the end zone, but it was largely the product of a tip drill.
Sanders had a strong connection with junior tight end Michael Trigg, who caught nine passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. It was Trigg’s fourth touchdown catch in two spring games with Ole Miss.
“There’s guys here that helped me come a long way, like you said, check off those boxes. There’s a lot of guys that are very supportive of me here and helping me, and I’m very grateful for those guys” Sanders said. “I couldn’t do it without five in front of me and the four outside and the one right next to me.”
Howard played for both the Red and Navy teams. He was stellar with either squad, completing 11 of 13 passes for 185 yards and three touchdown passes. He also scored one rushing touchdown.
Howard doesn’t have the collegiate experience the other two Rebels signal callers do, as he redshirted in his lone season at LSU. But he was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class who earned Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps High School Football Player of the Year honors in Louisiana as a junior in 2020.
“Both those two older quarterbacks, they’ve done a great job helping me,” Howard said. “ … We have a bunch of guys helping me out every single day. … Those two guys are pushing me every day.”
