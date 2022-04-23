OXFORD – Four weeks worth of spring practices (and a Grove Bowl) have come and gone, and a lot of the same questions surrounding Ole Miss football remain.
We still don’t have a particularly clear idea of who the team’s starting quarterback will be when the Sept. 3 opener against Troy rolls around. And there isn’t a lot of clarity at the linebacker or wide receiver spots, due in no small part to various injuries not considered to be long-term issues.
One thing is certain, though: There is a lot of young, new talent in Oxford. It just might not have been at its full potential on Saturday afternoon.
“Same story. Lot of new pieces, lot of injuries. So, really playing the guys that are out there, and those guys are improving and getting a lot of opportunities,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said last week. “We’ll play the guys that are there and keep mentally pushing the other guys, and then eventually get ready for fall camp.”
Kiffin used the transfer portal to his advantage in the offseason, signing the top transfer class in the country. The group is headlined by former Southern Cal quarterback Jaxson Dart, former TCU running back Zach Evans and former Southern Cal tight end Michael Trigg.
The Rebels lost a lot of talent from last season’s Sugar Bowl team, including quarterback Matt Corral, the team's top three running backs and wide receivers, star pass rusher Sam Williams and both starting linebackers, among others.
The running backs, offensive line, defensive line and secondary appear to be in good shape, each for different reasons. Evans, former SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV, true freshman Quinshon Judkins and junior Kentrel Bullock have all looked more than capable at open practices. Evans and Bentley each have significant college experience as well, having run for 2,622 yards combined.
The offensive line looks fortified, with former starting left tackle Nick Broeker sliding inside to guard, junior Jeremy James moving from right tackle to left and former Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks taking over the right side. And a veteran defensive backs group got stronger with the additions of Auburn’s Ladarius Tennison, Iowa State’s Isheem Young and true freshman Davison Igbinosun.
The defensive line, in particular, feels like an area of strength despite the departure of Williams, according to Kiffin. Ole Miss added Georgia Tech’s Jared Ivey and Auburn’s J.J Pegues in the offseason and returns junior end Cedric Johnson, senior end Tavius Robinson and senior tackle K.D. Hill, among others.
But the question of who will take Corral’s place under center — sophomore Luke Altmyer or Dart — still looms large. And it’s not a question Kiffin expects to have solved before fall camp. Each has had great moments and not-so-great moments, Kiffin said.
The linebacker and receiver groups have been hard to evaluate due to injuries, as senior Jonathan Mingo and Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins have been injured at various points during spring practice. Sophomore linebacker Austin Keys is still recovering from an injury, and Central Michigan transfer Troy Brown has missed time this spring as well.
Quarterback hasn’t been as straightforward to review due in part to those receiver injuries. It was not dissimilar to what Corral underwent partway through the 2021 season when several of his top receiving options were injured.
“You’d like to think that with experience you learn things, so you take all that into account. I think as a younger coach, sometimes you get down because of the stat sheet,” Kiffin said. “But I need a quarterback out there that’s going to have great passing efficiency without good players around him. Running guys can take off and run, but when it comes to the throwing game, you better have some good pieces. Just look at Matt’s season, when he had them and when he didn’t. There was a big difference, as good as he was. So, those guys are suffering from that.”
The level of talent at Ole Miss for 2022 and beyond ais undeniable. But we didn’t necessarily learn a ton about it this spring.