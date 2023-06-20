OXFORD — Austin Simmons is paving his own way.
Simmons, a 6-foot-2 1/2, 180 pound four-star quarterback from Moore Haven High School in Florida, stunned the college football world when he not only switched his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss over the weekend, but also when he reclassified from the 2025 class all the way to 2023 to join the Rebels' quarterback room in the coming months.
247Sports’ director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong told the Daily Journal the move had been anticipated for a little while, even if it was unconventional.
“I have not seen anyone reclassify two classes,” Wiltfong said.
Simmons played three years of varsity football, according to MaxPreps, including his eighth grade year. The lefty threw for a career-high 3,242 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and, according to CBS Sports “hopes to contribute to Ole Miss’ baseball program as a pitcher and outfielder.”
“It’s an exciting pickup for Ole Miss,” Wiltfong said. “And, generally whoever starts under center for Lane Kiffin is going to have a heck of a run at it.”
Wiltfong said he has been told that Simmons was originally in the class of 2024 before moving to the class of 2025. Simmons has a GPA above 5.0 and has been taking classes at Miami-Dade College “for several years,” Wiltfong said.
“Academically, he’s where he needs to be,” Wiltfong said. “And he’s mature enough in that arena to be a college student.”
The wildcard, Wiltfong said, was Simmons decommitting from the Gators — he had been committed for more than two months — and choosing Ole Miss. Simmons “found a better situation for himself” with both football and baseball, Wiltfong said. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s offensive track-record and quarterback development were key factors.
As a player, Wiltfong touted Simmons’ stature and build — “he’s physically ready right now” — and his production from a yardage and completion percentage perspective. He also has the mental makeup to thrive, Wiltfong said.
“He really works at it. He trains hard and is always looking to improve mentally and physically,” Wiltfong said. “ … He’s got all the talent you’re looking for, too.”
The depth of the Rebels’ quarterback room has been touted for months — not only does incumbent starter Jaxson Dart return, but Ole Miss added Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard through the transfer portal in the offseason. Because of that, Simmons doesn’t need to play right away, though Wiltfong does believe he has a chance to “play early in his career.”
“I think it’s a great opportunity for him to come in and be behind some really good players, guys that have played a lot of college football guys that handled themselves well. And there's no pressure on him. … So it’s a great situation, right?” Wiltfong said. “Ole Miss has got good quarterbacks, great offense. It’s a program that’s stable, which is another thing that his father pointed to is that, they envision Coach Kiffin being there for a long time.
“ … He doesn’t need to be on the field next week. Certainly he’s not going in there to lay down. He can come in and push the room. But I think it’s a great situation.”
With the addition of Simmons, the Rebels now received commitments from 11 players ranked at least four-stars by 247Sports in its 2023 and 2024 classes, headlined by five-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins in the 2023 class.
“I like where Ole Miss is at as a program,” Wiltfong said.
