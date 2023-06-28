Chris Beard, left, speaks as Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter listens at a press conference after Beard was introduced as the new Mississippi head basketball coach, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Oxford, Miss.
OXFORD — In less than five months, Ole Miss basketball will take the court for the first time under first-year head coach Chris Beard.
After a two-year stretch that saw them win a total of 25 games — including just seven in SEC play — the Rebels have remade their roster through the transfer portal, having brought in five four-star transfers with previous college experience.
Here are a few key statistics from Beard’s previous teams during his time at Arkansas-Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas that give a look into what we can expect from the Rebels come November. Unless otherwise specified, statistics are from College Basketball Reference.
The team will thrive defensively
The numbers are pretty straight forward — in one season at Little Rock, Beard’s team ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense of more than 350 Division I teams.
His first season at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders ranked 55th in scoring defense. The next season, they were 16th. The following year — a season that saw Texas Tech make it to the national title game — the Red Raiders ranked third at 59.5 points allowed. Beard’s last two seasons in Lubbock, Texas saw Texas Tech finish inside the top-30 in points per game allowed.
The year prior to Beard’s arrival at Texas, the Longhorns ranked 114th in scoring defense. They jumped all the way up to 10th in his first season.
Teams have also had a tough time making shots efficiently against Beard’s teams: three teams ranked inside the top-15 in field goal percentage defense, and other than his first season at Texas Tech, Beard’s teams have never finished outside the top-100 in the category.
Beard’s teams have also defended the 3-point shot well historically. In his seven full seasons as a head coach, his teams have ranked inside the top-40 nationally in 3-point percentage allowed three times. Shot-blocking has also been a trademark — the Red Raiders averaged four blocks per game in four of Beard’s five seasons at the helm.
The offense is efficient
While Beard’s teams have never been offensive juggernauts in terms of scoring, the teams have been efficient.
In five seasons, Beard’s teams have ranked in the top third nationally in field goal percentage, including a pair of seasons that saw his Texas Tech squads rank 47th and 51st nationally. His teams have shot well from deep for the most part as well: in five seasons at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders ranked inside the top-120 in 3-point percentage
Dating back to his time at Little Rock, Beard’s teams have also spread the scoring load out — on six different occasions, his teams have had three scorers average at least 10 points per game. The one year that only two players technically met the threshold, the third scorer averaged 9.9 points per game.
Also of note is that Beard’s teams haven’t historically played at a frenetic pace. Each of his five Texas Tech teams ranked 186th or lower in possessions per game, per Team Rankings, with an average of 69.5. The leader in that category his final season with the Red Raiders was Coppin State at just under 81 possessions per game.
There’s precedent for a quick fix
Little Rock went 13-18 in 2014-15, the year before Beard arrived. The Trojans went 30-5 in his lone season. While Texas Tech missed the NCAA Tournament in his Beard’s first season, they made it in three of the next four seasons. For perspective, the Red Raiders made the tournament just one time from 2008 through 2017. Texas was already a tournament team when Beard got to Austin, Texas, but the Longhorns improved by three wins in his first season.
Ole Miss has finished under .500 in each of the last two seasons, and the Rebels’ 2023-24 SEC schedule appears to be another gauntlet — Ole Miss plays eight conference teams that went to the 2023 NCAA Tournament — but if history is any indicator, the Rebels should have a chance at success this coming season.
