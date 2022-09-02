OXFORD — It’s hard to scout a team that doesn’t really have film.
Ole Miss opens its much-anticipated 2022 campaign Saturday at 3 p.m., when the Rebels host Troy at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Trojans are led by first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, who served as an Ole Miss defensive assistant in 2018 and was most recently the co-defensive coordinator at Kentucky.
No one has seen Sumrall as a head coach and the tendencies he may have, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin discussed the difficulties that can create.
Sumrall’s coordinators and his own history as a defensive coordinator, however, may give some insight into what Ole Miss can expect.
Troy’s offensive coordinator, Joe Craddock, most recently was the offensive coordinator at UAB for two seasons. The Blazers averaged 29.1 games combined in 2020 and 2021. They averaged 180.2 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 48th and 90th in passing yards (206.3 per game). UAB had a 1,300-yard rusher in 2022 in DeWayne McBride, who also had 13 rushing scores.
When the Blazers did throw, it was for big yardage — their 14.7 yards per completion ranked seventh nationally.
Craddock’s bio on Troy’s website touts his use of tight ends, and the production matches that: the Blazers’ leading receiver last season was tight end Gerrit Price. Price led the 2021 team with 36 catches and 10 touchdowns and was second in receiving by a mere four yards (699).
Troy’s starting tight end will be either Clayton Ollendieck or Deyunkrea Lewis. Three of Lewis’ receptions last season were touchdowns, while Ollendieck did not catch a pass.
Under Sumrall’s leadership, Kentucky gave up 21.7 points per game last season and surrendered just 340.1 yards per game, good for 26th nationally. The Wildcats excelled against the run, giving up only 121.5 yards a game (20th). They were a bit more susceptible in the air, though solid all around, giving up 218.6 (52nd). Their 20 passing touchdowns allowed ranked 61st.
Interestingly, the Wildcats weren’t great in the red zone, though opponents didn’t get there particularly frequently. The 38 red zone trips made by opponents was 24th nationally but the opposing offense scored 34 times — including 25 touchdowns, which is just under 90% of the time (108th).
Also of note is that Kentucky only gained 12 turnovers; for comparison’s sake, the national leader, Middle Tennessee, had 32.
Troy’s defensive coordinator is not from the Kentucky staff, however, as Shiel Wood was Army’s defensive coordinator last year. Like Kentucky, Army excelled defensively last season (22.3 points per game allowed) and was similarly stout against the run (117.2 yards per game). The Black Knights also weren’t particularly turnover reliant, forcing just 16. They also had similar issues in the red zone: 31 trips, 29 scores — 22 being touchdowns.
While it’s impossible to know what Troy will look like come Saturday, the tendencies of coaches on their staffs might at least be a glimpse.
