On a given day, Ole Miss’ offensive superstar could be quite literally anyone in the lineup. And, as the opposition at the Cambria College Classic learned, that’s precisely what makes it so dangerous.
The No. 4 Rebels (10-2) are fourth nationally in team batting average at .352, with junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and senior centerfielder Ethan Groff leading the way with .413 averages. The Rebels also draw their share of walks and have a .455 on-base percentage. Groff, a Tulane transfer, is tied for sixth in college baseball with 22 RBIs.
It doesn’t really seem to matter who the opposing pitcher is — minus the Rebels’ series opener against Maryland’s Jason Savacool — Ole Miss is going to score runs. Ole Miss has seven double-figure scoring outputs in 12 games.
Six Rebels have already driven in 10 runs this season, and 11 players have hit home runs.
Some games it’s Gonzalez, the future top-10 MLB Draft pick, driving in seven runs. Other days its junior catcher Calvin Harris with eight RBIs or senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier hitting home runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup.
Ole Miss swept Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska at the Cambria College Classic, scoring 28 runs over the three games.
“Our one through nine, we play really well. There’s a different star every night. (Senior first baseman Anthony) Calarco was a star last night, today Groff had a really good game, (junior rightfielder T.J.) McCants had a really good game, Chatagnier had a big double, we continue getting great at-bats from Jacob at the top of the lineup,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … As I mention a guy, I start to think of another guy.”
Ole Miss hosts No. 22 Southern Miss Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Following the midweek rematch of last year’s Hattiesburg Super Regional, the Rebels host Purdue for a three-game set starting Friday.
Bullpen finding its footing
After a few rough outings, Ole Miss relievers surrendered just four earned runs over 11.2 innings in three games over the weekend. The bullpen also walked just four batters over that span compared to 11 strikeouts.
Senior Mitch Murrell has a 14:2 strikeout to walk ratio this season, while freshman Sam Tookoian has cut down his walks substantially; he walked four against Maryland on Feb. 25 and has walked two batters since. Tookoian also struck out four Louisiana Tech batters in 1.2 innings of work on March 1.
Murrell, Tookoian and freshman Brayden Jones have each made five appearances this season (24.1 combined innings) and have struck out a combined 34 batters with 11 total earned runs. Three of those earned runs came against Tookoian in that Feb. 25 matchup.
Quotable
“I think we’re growing. I think we’re getting better. I think, when you look, obviously (sophomore Mason) Nichols has been terrific and we had all kind of expected that. But it was nice to see Tookoian not only come in and get some big outs, which he’s done before, but be able to finish. … I was proud of him. And all the guys, I think, out of the bullpen, and again, we continue to throw more balls in the strike zone, good stuff, we’re able to punch some guys out. And, like I said, we’re just getting better.” — Bianco on Ole Miss’ bullpen
Rebel Ramblings
After ranking 93rd in fielding percentage last season, Ole Miss is second nationally through 12 games with a .992 mark in that department this season, behind just Boston College … Nichols has pitched six innings in relief this season and has yet to allow an earned run. He has also given up just one hit … The Rebels have 142 hits through 12 games, tied for eighth in the nation.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.