Ole Miss baseball is getting closer to where it wants and needs to be in 2023. But, for now, there is still work to be done where it matters most — the win/loss column.
The Rebels (16-11, 1-8 SEC) dropped two of three at Texas A&M over the weekend. While Ole Miss was able to notch its first SEC win of the season in a 14-7 Game 2 win, losses in the first and last game of the series dropped the Rebels to 0-3 in conference series this season. The two losses came by a combined three runs.
Ole Miss led 4-3 in Game 1 before errors cost the Rebels four unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh. Junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman hit a two-run home run in the ninth to close the gap, but they ultimately dropped the game 8-6.
In the series finale, the Rebels jumped out to a 3-0 lead, fell behind 4-3 and tied the game with a sacrifice fly from junior third baseman Reagan Burford in the top of the ninth. Texas A&M’s Ryan Targac then hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning off sophomore reliever Mason Nichols, who hadn’t give up a hit in more than two innings of work prior to the game-winner.
In Saturday’s win, Ole Miss had eight two-out RBIs. In the two other games, the Rebels had two combined, with none of those coming Sunday.
Ole Miss plays at Memphis Tuesday night before starting a three-game series with No. 5 Arkansas Thursday. Tuesday’s game starts at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
“We’re close but not close enough. … This league is just so unforgiving. And if you don’t play well, you don’t win,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … This league, the teams are too good. And that’s why, when you look at the end of the day, the championship’s usually won by a game, the west (division) is won by a game, teams don’t make the (SEC) Tournament usually by a game.
“It comes down, even though you play 30 of them, it comes down to who plays best the most. And we haven’t done that well enough, obviously.”
The Rebels made a change to its weekend rotation, bumping junior Xavier Rivas from his Sunday spot to Saturday and placing freshman J.T. Quinn into the final slot. Freshman Grayson Saunier had manned the second spot in the rotation previously but did not pitch over the weekend.
Quinn pitched a career-high five innings and gave up four earned runs with a strikeout and a walk. The Rebels’ relievers were solid for the most part over the weekend, giving up four earned runs in 9.1 innings of work over the three games.
“I think (Quinn) would admit it wasn’t his best stuff (today), command was in and out. But he hung in there. He hung in there and gave us an opportunity," Bianco said. "And, for a freshman, to get your first start in the SEC on the road, you have to be happy with that. But, like I said about a lot of the freshmen, there’s a lot more in there that we need to get out.”
Quotable
“I don’t think you look, going into this game, ‘Hey let’s win this one so we’re on some type of win streak.’ I think we try to break it down a lot more than that. And, again, I think my disappointment is we didn’t play better.” — Mike Bianco, on whether he was disappointed in his team being unable to build off their Game 2 victory against Texas A&M.
