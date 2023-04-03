Calvin Harris

Junior Calvin Harris hits a double against Texas A&M in the final game of the series. The Aggies took the series 2-1 as the Rebels continued to struggle in SEC play.

 Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss baseball is getting closer to where it wants and needs to be in 2023. But, for now, there is still work to be done where it matters most — the win/loss column.

