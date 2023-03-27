OXFORD — The good news for Ole Miss baseball is that its offense showed increased signs of life against No. 3 Florida compared to the weekend prior at Vanderbilt.
On a less positive note, the Rebels’ pitching is still figuring itself out, and the end-result of the series was the same as it was against the Commodores.
The Gators swept the Rebels (15-9, 0-6 SEC) over the weekend and outscored them 28-19 over the three games. It’s a step in the right direction from the minus-23 run deficit Ole Miss suffered at Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss had its chances to win against Florida despite uneven performances on the mound. The Rebels led Florida 6-3 after seven innings in the opener and trailed just 4-2 after seven in the finale.
Ole Miss plays Southern Miss at Pearl’s Trustmark Park Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Rebels won the first matchup with the Golden Eagles 11-5 earlier this month.
“You have to stick together, and you have to continue to fight. It stinks when you get to this point where you just kind of fall into that funk and you’re not playing well,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “It happens like this, where it happens in a lot of different phases.”
Other than a short, two-inning, five-earned run performance from freshman pitcher Grayson Saunier in the second game of the series, Ole Miss’ starters were largely effective. Junior Jack Dougherty gave up three earned runs in 4.2 innings, and junior Xavier Rivas surrendered two earned runs over 5.2 innings.
Florida scored a combined 12 runs from the eighth inning on against Ole Miss. Rebels relievers surrendered 13 earned runs in the series, including a four-earned run outing from sophomore Mason Nichols in 0.2 innings of work in the opener. Nichols has given up seven earned runs this season; five of those came over the weekend.
“This is a time when it’s easy to point the fingers and who’s to blame? Is it the coaching? Is it the pitchers? Is it the defense? Is it the offense? And, at the end of the day, we all wear the same uniform. We all have to be better,” Bianco said.
And, while the offensive numbers were improved from the weekend prior, the Rebels still had some issues. The Rebels stranded 23 baserunners against the Gators and went a combined 10 for 40 with runners in scoring position. Florida did much of its offensive damage with two outs, hitting .333 over three games; Ole Miss, meanwhile, hit .156 in such situations.
The normally powerful Ole Miss lineup hit one home run in the series, a ninth-inning blast from junior Kemp Alderman in the ninth inning of Game 2 that cut into the Gators’ lead.
“It’s one thing to show up, but you have to keep fighting, and then somebody’s got to make the pitch, somebody’s got to get the big hit. Somebody’s got to be the star at least that day. And we’re not getting enough of that. We’re getting close, but not enough to win one of these games,” Bianco said.
