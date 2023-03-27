Sam Tookoian

Ole Miss freshman reliever Sam Tookoian pitches against Southern Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford on March 7, 2023.

 Bella Wood | Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD — The good news for Ole Miss baseball is that its offense showed increased signs of life against No. 3 Florida compared to the weekend prior at Vanderbilt.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.