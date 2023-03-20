Mississippi Baseball

Mississippi outfielder Ethan Groff (10) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

Mike Bianco has seen a lot baseball in his more than two decades lead the Ole Miss program. But even he was at a loss for words with how his team performed in its SEC opener in Nashville.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.