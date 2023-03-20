Mike Bianco has seen a lot baseball in his more than two decades lead the Ole Miss program. But even he was at a loss for words with how his team performed in its SEC opener in Nashville.
The No. 3 Rebels (14-6, 0-3 SEC) entered their series against No. 6 Vanderbilt with one of the top offenses in college baseball. Instead, it was the Commodores (16-5, 3-0) that dominated at the plate, outscoring Ole Miss 27-4 over a three game sweep. The opener between the teams — a 12-2 Vanderbilt win — was a run-rule win called in the eighth inning.
Ole Miss has lost four in a row overall and hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-11, 0-2 SWAC) Tuesday night before hosting Florida for a three-game series starting Friday. Tuesday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
“Just disappointing that we weren’t competitive at any of the phases,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “To give up 27 runs — not taking anything away from them, I thought they competed just so well offensively, they got every big hit, so you have to credit them — but you’re also talking about a team that was .250 or so going into this week. And, obviously, they’re a better hitting team than that. But they just competed really hard and made it hard on our on our pitchers.
… It just seemed like every game, we’d have a couple innings where if we could just give up one or two, but instead we gave up three, four or five in a crucial time.”
The Rebels’ starting pitching has been a work-in-progress since sophomore ace Hunter Elliott was sidelined with an arm injury. The bullpen, however, had largely been rounding into form. That group struggled against Vanderbilt, however, giving up 14 earned runs in 10.1 innings of work.
The bigger surprise was Ole Miss’ inability to string hits together. The Rebels averaged 4.3 hits per game in the series. The Rebels entered the game hitting .337 on the season, good for ninth nationally. They hit .149 in three games against Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt started a trio of lefties in the series, and each was impressive: ace Carter Holton went six innings in the opener, Hunter Owen pitched a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts in the second game, and Devin Futrell gave up three hits over five innings in the finale. The three struck out a combined 18 batters and surrendered one walk.
“We couldn’t muster much offensively. Not just runs, but even baserunners the last couple days. Pretty demoralizing,” Bianco said. “ … But at the end, we have to be better. I think it’s a combination of try to learn something, but also, you better put this behind you because this league starts coming at you very quickly.”
Quotable
“We’re a better team than this, and we have to get back to being ourselves.” — Mike Bianco
Rebel Ramblings
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a team ERA of 7.13; the Rebels have a team ERA of 5.55 … Arkansas-Pine Bluff has hit just six home runs has a team; Ole Miss junior outfielder Kemp Alderman eight home runs himself, and the Rebels have 35 as a team … Rebels catcher junior Calvin Harris has an 11-game hitting streak and has raised his batting average to a team-leading .397.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.