OXFORD — Thursday and Friday didn’t go according to plan for Ole Miss. But Saturday’s series finale against Missouri was one for the record books.
Junior catcher Calvin Harris hit a program-record four home runs and drove in 10 runs in Game 3, leading the Rebels to a much-needed 20-14 victory over the Tigers. The teams combined for 31 hits, 12 home runs and 10 total pitchers used and, at the end of the three-and-a-half hour affair, the defending national champions still had their hopes of making it to Hoover’s SEC Tournament in-tact. Twelve of the 14 teams in the conference make it to the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State, who won the 2021 College World Series, did not make it last year.
The Rebels (25-23, 6-18 SEC) dropped the first two games of the series in very different fashions. They led 7-2 in the sixth inning of the opener before surrendering nine unanswered runs in an 11-9 loss. The Rebels were run-ruled 13-3 in the second game.
Ole Miss entered the series with a fielding percentage of .981 — good for eighth nationally and third in the SEC — and just 29 total errors but had its issues in the field against Missouri, committing six errors over three games. Errors from star junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and freshman pitcher J.T. Quinn in the fourth inning of the second game led to six unearned runs. The Rebels committed three errors in the game.
“I don’t think it’s a mental lapse or falling asleep. It was, a good player made bad play … (and) the floodgates started to open up, and you have a freshman on the mound that probably should have been off the field at that time, and they bunt, and he throws the ball away,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “But I don’t consider those mental lapses. They’re mistakes that we normally don’t make.
It was also a tough weekend for the Rebels’ relievers. Sophomore reliever Riley Maddox, who made his first appearance of the season against April 29 against Georgia. Maddox — who had been recovering and rehabbing from Tommy John surgery — appeared in two games against Missouri and gave up seven earned runs combined while recording one out. Rebels relievers surrendered 21 earned runs over 11 total innings against Missouri.
Ole Miss’ offense was solid for the most part against the Tigers, racking up 39 hits in the three games. The Rebels were a combined 6 for 19 with runners in scoring position in the first and last game of the series; in the middle game, however, they went just 3 for 15.
After going hitless in the opener, senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier had six hits in the final two games, including a four-hit, two home run day Saturday. Freshman Will Furniss, who played first base all three games with an injury to senior Anthony Calarco, had six hits in the series. Junior outfielder Kemp Alderman had two hits in each game, raised his batting average to .377 and is up to 19 home runs.
Ole Miss does not have a midweek game this week and hosts Auburn in a three-game series starting Thursday at 7 p.m. The opener will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss and Auburn met four times in 2022. The Rebels went 3-1 against the Tigers and won their meeting in the College World Series. … Following the series with Auburn, Ole Miss hosts Austin Peay on May 16 before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to finish off its regular-season slate with a series against Alabama. … Sophomore ace Hunter Elliott underwent Tommy John surgery last week. He made two starts this season due to an elbow injury.
