OXFORD — At first glance, there doesn’t appear to be much for Ole Miss sophomore ace Hunter Elliott to work on after a sensational freshman campaign.
But that doesn’t mean he isn’t still perfecting his craft.
The Tupelo native was one of the key pitching cogs — along with fellow pitcher Dylan DeLucia — in the Rebels’ late-season turnaround and run to the College World Series crown in 2022. Elliott began the season in the bullpen before becoming a full-time member of the rotation in late April.
Elliott finished the season with a 5-3 record, a 2.70 ERA and, perhaps more importantly, the Rebels won all seven of the games he started down the stretch.
Elliott gave up a total of four earned runs in his four postseason starts. He also started two games in the College World Series, including the championship-clincher against Oklahoma. He was unfazed by every possible situation that came his way, regardless of the stakes.
Elliott, junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and head coach Mike Bianco didn’t get much time to bask in their feats, however, as they were all part of the USA Baseball Collegiate National team over the summer. Elliott and Gonzalez are both preseason All-American picks, and the Rebels are ranked No. 4 in D1Baseball’s preseason poll.
In his always relaxed manner and with his trademark cool, Elliott admitted the ride he went on last spring was pretty special.
“I wouldn’t say, like, one particular moment. Kind of right after … you sit back and you’re like, ‘Wow, we really made it out of the rut that we were in, and we really did it,’” Elliott said. “I think, like Coach B says, in baseball, you kind of move fast, move past it fast. You have to get ready for fall ball and get ready pretty soon. I don’t think I’ve really had that just, exact moment. But it’s been nice.”
Bianco said that, among the things Elliott’s worked on this offseason, are his curveball and slider to complement his outstanding fastball and changeup. Elliott said he believes he’s “finally found something” with the slider. Elliott said he is also trying to better his control and give up fewer walks.
Perhaps bigger than anything Elliott changes in terms of his repertoire of pitches is how the sophomore handles being a likely Friday-night starter, Bianco said. By the end of last season, DeLucia had seized that role and was formidable at the start of every series.
“It’s a little different, and it’s not anything we don’t think (Elliott) can handle, is when he’s stuck there on Friday night. It’s different. Friday Night, Southeastern Conference play, it’s different than anywhere when the lights flip on,” Bianco said. “And usually the other guy on the other mound is a projected first-rounder or projected All-American. The games are usually low-scoring, the runs are at a premium … the crowds are big.
“And so it’s a little different role. But I think if anyone can handle it, certainly Hunter can.”
When asked about being the first pitcher out there for every series, Elliott answered exactly like you’d expect him to: Without the slightest bat of an eye.
“It doesn‘t change my mindset. I always pitch the same, coming out of the bullpen, starting, midweek, it doesn’t really matter to me. Or Omaha, whatever it is, it doesn’t matter,” Elliott said. “I always pitch the same.”