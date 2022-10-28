OXFORD — While Ole Miss players and coaches would rather not see another team rush the field at their expense, there is something to be said for how far the Rebels have come. To an extent, the hunter is now the hunted.
And, for senior cornerback Deantre Prince, that’s a drastic step from where the program was when he was a freshman.
Prince arrived on campus in 2019. It was the last season under former head coach Matt Luke and resulted in a 4-8 record. The campaign was capped off by the infamous Elijah Moore end zone celebration in the Egg Bowl, and Lane Kiffin was brought in to right the ship that offseason.
Just a few years later, after defeating a then-No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) team 45-20, LSU fans rushed the Tiger Stadium field last weekend, basking in their top-10 win despite an even wagering line at kickoff.
Prince was asked earlier this week about what it means to have fans rush the field against the Rebels and what it says about the current state of the program.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
“Now, our attitude has changed from 2019. I never experienced it in 2019, someone running on the field after they beat us. It always felt like they knew they were going to beat us at that stage in 2019,” Prince said. “But now, actually, I’m glad to see it. Because they now know that we’re coming. Every year, we’re coming with something different, and we’re going to get better and better each year.”
In Kiffin’s first season, Ole Miss went 5-5, which included wins in four of the final five games and a victory over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl. Last year, the Rebels won 10 games in the regular season for the first time ever and earned a Sugar Bowl berth. Currently, Ole Miss is 7-1, ranked in the top-15 and has the potential to play in another major bowl game.
Ole Miss enters Saturday’s game against Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) as two-point favorites despite playing at one of the toughest environments in college football.
The bar has once again been raised in Oxford, and that’s OK with players like Prince and junior wide receiver Jordan Watkins. Because it means the Rebels are in the national spotlight and on eveyrone’s radar.
“I think that anytime somebody rushes the field, I think you’ve earned their respect a little bit. And that kind of shows you a little bit what other people think that we’re capable of," Watkins said. "And I think Ole Miss football is making a name for itself a little bit, and people just should look out.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.