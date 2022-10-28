Mississippi LSU Football

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, right, talks to quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during the first half an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton
OXFORD — While Ole Miss players and coaches would rather not see another team rush the field at their expense, there is something to be said for how far the Rebels have come. To an extent, the hunter is now the hunted.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.