OXFORD – You can talk about the drama surrounding Auburn football, and certainly there’s no shortage of it.
You can talk about the Tigers’ injuries, their struggles at quarterback, their struggles against highly-ranked teams.
But another ugly fact remains in the Ole Miss-Auburn series, and that’s the Rebels haven’t been very good in it.
The Rebels are 4-18 in the 2000s, 6-33 since winning 13-7 in Memphis in 1965.
So the multi-touchdown point spread notwithstanding, it was hard for some to think Auburn’s Saturday visit would be an easy Rebels’ win.
It was not. It might have been had the Rebels’ defense made one more second-quarter play.
Instead, Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, flushed from the pocket by a delayed blitz, found an open receiver on the left sideline, and the play gained 46 yards.
The Rebels went from likely great field position and a chance to score and lead 28-0 to finding themselves in a 21-7 game after Auburn cashed in a few plays later.
From there it was Game On.
With Bryan Harsin's future as Auburn coach in question, it may be his only trip to Ole Miss as Auburn head coach. The Tigers, though, weren’t embarrassed as they were by No. 22 Penn State and No. 2 Georgia.
They also were not picturesque, but neither was No. 9 Ole Miss.
Fourth in the SEC in rushing defense at 117.8 yards per game, the Rebels gave up 301 on the ground.
Ole Miss was all over Ashford when he dropped back, but who needs to drop back when you’re getting chunk plays from Tank Bigsby and inconsistent tackling from the Rebels? Bigsby had two 50-yard runs and four others of 10 yards or more.
Ole Miss had 448 rushing yards with running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart all surpassing 100.
After the Rebels’ lightning-fast start, the game changed from defense paving the way for a blowout to Ole Miss having to outscore Auburn.
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin saw this, and that’s why he surprised Auburn with an on-side kick with 9 minutes, 46 seconds left in the third quarter, allowing Ole Miss to retain possession after the Rebels had answered an Auburn touchdown with only a field goal. The Rebels punched in a touchdown to go back in front by 14.
The on-side kick came as the Rebels’ defense was getting winded and Bigsby was strengthening. Those are as hard to call as they are to execute, and it was a huge play in the game.
"It was something on film. Coach (Marty) Biagi did a great job of finding it, and we practiced it all week. It obviously impacted the game a lot. They don't work all the time," Kiffin said.
The Rebels were able to survive the lightning delay that followed with 6:26 to play. They kept an arm’s length advantage on a perennial troublesome foe and ran out the clock in the 48-34 victory.
They looked good in different phases at different times but not as complete as you expect a top 10 team to look. But that’s what undefeated Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is as it travels to LSU – another traditional foe, another Tigers team in rebuilding mode, another game the Rebels should win.
They won ugly Saturday, but the most important word in the sentence is “won.”
At the end of the year, they don’t ask how, but how many?
